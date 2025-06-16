Rural LPG Distribution Sees Significant Jump From 1,802 In 2014 To 11,823 In 2025

New Delhi: The number of retail fuel outlets in India increased from 51,868 in 2014 to 96,726 in 2025, marking a substantial rise in the availability of automotive fuels across the country. Vast stretches of non-urban areas have seen growth in this regard. , in line with efforts to improve energy access in underserved regions.

The OMC's data suggest that the LPG distribution network also expanded notably. The number of distributors rose from 13,896 to 25,566 during this period. Rural LPG distribution saw a significant jump from 1,802 in 2014 to 11,823 in 2025, indicating progress in rural household access to clean cooking fuel.

The same data also reveals that the number of LPG bottling plants increased from 186 to 211, helping to meet the rising demand for domestic and commercial LPG. While in the aviation sector, fuel stations at airports increased from 204 to 302, showing the growth of the civil aviation industry in the country.

According to the data, OMCs have also strengthened their pipeline infrastructure in the past years. The total length of product pipelines increased from 14,083 km to 24,130 km while carrying capacity grew from 85.1 MMTPA to 145.8 MMTPA.

This expansion has improved both the efficiency and safety of petroleum product transportation across the country in the past years. The decade-long infrastructure development reflects growing energy demand and the broadening reach of fuel services across both urban and rural India.

LPG Imports & Pricing Dynamics

Currently, India imports more than 60 per cent of its LPG requirement, which has risen from 7.7 MMT in 2001-02 to 20.19 MMT in 2024-25. According to Petroleum Ministry data, total LPG consumption in 2024-25 was 31.99 MMT.

In the financial year 2024–25, LPG consumption by public sector oil companies was mainly driven by domestic demand. Its break up suggest that Packed domestic LPG made up 88.3 per cent of total consumption, reflecting its widespread use as a primary cooking fuel across Indian households.

Bulk LPG is mainly supplied to large industries, contributed 2.4 per cent while Auto LPG used as vehicle fuel represented a marginal 0.2 per cent. Number of LPG customers more than doubled, rising from 14.51 crore in April 2014 to 32.99 crore by May 2025. LPG coverage, which stood at 55.9 per cent in 2014, has now reached near saturation, reflecting the widespread adoption of clean cooking fuel across the country. Total LPG consumption increased from 17.6 million metric tonnes in 2014 to 31.3 million metric tonnes in the financial year 2024–25.

A key driver of this expansion has been the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Under this 10.33 Cr beneficiaries have been added. If we talk about usage patterns per capita consumption for non-Ujjwala consumers, it remained steady at 6.64 cylinders per year while Ujjwala consumers showed a noticeable increase from 3.95 cylinders in 2023–24 to 4.47 in 2024–25. Overall per capita consumption rose from 5.78 to 5.96 cylinders during the same period.

To support this large consumer base, a total of 17,283 Cr Rupes was disbursed as LPG subsidy through direct benefit transfer in 2024–25, ensuring continued affordability and access for millions of households.

Kushagra Mittal, director of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said LPG remain highly affordable in India with prices among the lowest in the world even compared to countries that produce LPG. Despite a sharp 58% increase in international LPG prices, rising from US\$ 385 per metric tonne in July 2023 to US\$ 609 per metric tonne in April 2025 the government has significantly cushioned the impact for domestic consumers.

He also added that for beneficiaries under the Ujjwala Yojana, the effective price of a 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder was reduced by 39 per cent, from Rs 903 in July 2023 to 553 rupees in April 2025. "If we compare it to the current international market rate of 1028 rupees Ujjwala consumers now pay 475 rupees less per unit of cylinder while regular consumers also benefit from a reduced price, paying 853 rupees per cylinder which is 175 rupees lower than the market rate. These measures ensure LPG remains accessible to millions of Indian households, especially those from economically weaker sections," Mittal added.

Krishna Mohan Thakur, chief general manager (LPG) of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), West Bengal unit, told ETV Bharat that IOC serves as the sole supplier of LPG to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensuring consistent supply across the region. Distribution of LPG cylinders to the outlying islands is carried out via ship and pontoon, navigating the logistical complexities of this remote archipelago, he added.

Affordability Comparison

According to government data, domestic LPG prices in India remain among the most affordable in the region. In Delhi, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 853 for regular consumers and Rs 553 for PMUY beneficiaries. This is significantly lower than prices in neighbouring countries, where the same cylinder costs Rs 1,052.25 in Pakistan, Rs 1,193.45 in Sri Lanka, and Rs 1,202.52 in Nepal.