Rs 100, Rs 200 Notes In ATMs: Citizens Share Mixed Reactions On New Cash Dispensing Proposal

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday asked banks to ensure that ATMs dispense Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination notes to enhance the availability of these currency notes to the public. Banks and White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) have to implement the direction in a phased manner.

"As part of an endeavour towards enhancing public access to frequently used denominations of banknotes, it has been decided that all banks and White Label ATM Operators (WLAOs) shall ensure that their ATMs dispense Rs 100 and Rs 200 denomination banknotes on a regular basis...," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a circular.

According to the circular, by September 30, 2025, 75 per cent of all ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) must dispense either Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination banknotes from at least one of their cassettes. By March 31, 2026, 90 per cent of all ATMs must dispense either Rs 100 or Rs 200 denomination banknotes from at least one cassette.

Rituraj Sinha, Group Managing Director of SIS Securities, told ETV Bharat exclusively that cash logistics companies are capable of providing sufficient Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes through ATMs. SIS Prosegur is involved in cash logistics solutions and handles ATM refilling across a large part of the country. Rituraj stated that they are waiting for directions from the banks regarding this, as these companies--and many ATMs--are already equipped to handle these denominations.

“The move to dispense Rs 100 and Rs 200 denomination notes from ATMs is good, but it should be limited up to withdraw below Rs 1,000. Suppose if I withdraw Rs 20,000 at a time, then I have to carry 200 notes of Rs 100 at the same time 40 notes in Rs 500 denomination, which is easier for people during travel in public transport,” Shrikant Sharma, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, told ETV Bharat.

"I believe that Rs 500, 200 and 100 notes should be available in ATMs, but the majority should be Rs 500, as we are salaried individuals and often withdraw Rs 20,000 at a time for household expenses. In such cases, we end up using two to three free transactions unnecessarily," Manisha Singha, a homemaker, told ETV Bharat.

Ram Niwas, a retired person, criticised the move, terming it as anti-middle class: “If ATMs do not dispense Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes, there will be a shortage of such currency notes in the market, leading to a surge in prices, as not all goods are priced at Rs 500 or above. The RBI has already limited the issuance of Rs 100 notes, and now this move will force people to shift to UPI payments, which many people, especially those without smartphones, do not use. Their dependence on cash is much higher.”

Jiveesh Sharma, a retired banker from government bank, told ETV Bharat, “Rs 100 and 200 denomination notes will help to use anywhere easily if people want to pay heavy amount to shopkeeper or any other places then they can use online payment mode or do transaction through debit or credit card why people want to carry so much currency on pocket every time.”

