Rolls-Royce Has Deep Ambitions To Develop India As Home Market: CEO Tufan Erginbilgic

New Delhi: Rolls-Royce has "deep ambitions" to develop India as its "home" market and foster strategic partnership riding on its technologies across land, air and sea domains, British defence major's CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said on Wednesday. The comments by Erginbilgic, currently in Mumbai as part of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's delegation, assumed significance against the backdrop of India looking at forging a partnership with the UK for co-development of a jet engine to power its next generation of fighter jets.

Rolls-Royce is among a very select group of companies globally that produce engines for fighter jets. It is learnt that India is seriously considering finalising the jet engine programme with the UK. In case the deal is firmed up, Rolls-Royce is expected to join hands with an Indian entity for the programme.

"We have deep ambitions to develop India as a home for Rolls-Royce, building on our strong and successful partnership," Erginbilgic said.

"Our competitively advantaged technologies across air, land and sea applications position us to successfully build in-country capabilities and foster strategic partnerships that will accelerate India's progress towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India)," he said.

The UK-India 10-year vision document unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to London in July listed deepening collaboration in advanced technologies, complex weapons and co-development of jet engine advanced core technologies as priority areas. The Rolls-Royce CEO described the UK and India as "natural partners" and that both nations are working in a win-win collaboration for the benefit of people on both sides.

"We are determined to be India's partner on its Atmanirbhar journey, driving further growth and promoting self-reliance, innovation and a global presence in critical industries," he said. PM Starmer called Rolls-Royce a "symbol of British excellence".

"Their commitment to growing in India supports our Plan for Change -- driving economic growth at home, creating jobs, and strengthening UK-India ties," the British prime minister said, according to Rolls-Royce.

"Together with world-class businesses like Rolls-Royce, we're building a more prosperous future for both nations," he said.