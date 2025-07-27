ETV Bharat / business

RInfra, Rpower Say Enforcement Directorate Concludes Searches

New Delhi: Reliance Group firms Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) and Reliance Power (RPower) on Sunday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has concluded searches at their premises and the companies will continue to cooperate with the federal probe agency.

"The action by ED has concluded at all locations. The company and all its officials have fully cooperated and will continue to cooperate with the authority," RPower said in its latest stock exchange filing.

The company continues to operate in the normal course and the said action has no impact on its business operations, said two separate statements issued by both RInfra as well as RPower.

On Saturday, the ED carried out searches against the companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani in Mumbai for the third day and recovered a number of documents and computer peripherals from multiple locations, according to official sources.

The raids were launched on July 24 by the federal probe agency as part of an alleged Rs 3,000-crore bank loan fraud-linked money laundering case apart from multiple other allegations of financial irregularities with crores of rupees by certain companies.

"The action by the ED has had no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders," the two companies said in their stock exchange filings.