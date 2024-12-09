ETV Bharat / business

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra Is New RBI Governor

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the next Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor.

An official order stated, "The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sanjay Malhotra IAS (RJ: 1990) Secretary, Department of Revenue as Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years from 11.12.2024."

Malhotra, a 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS Officer, will replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure comes to an end on Tuesday (December 10, 2024). Malhotra will be the 26th RBI Governor.

Malhotra is an Engineering Graduate in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and has a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA.