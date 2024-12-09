ETV Bharat / business

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra Is New RBI Governor

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as the next Reserve Bank Governor.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra New RBI Governor
File photo of newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Business Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the next Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor.

An official order stated, "The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sanjay Malhotra IAS (RJ: 1990) Secretary, Department of Revenue as Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years from 11.12.2024."

Malhotra, a 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS Officer, will replace Shaktikanta Das, whose tenure comes to an end on Tuesday (December 10, 2024). Malhotra will be the 26th RBI Governor.

Malhotra is an Engineering Graduate in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and has a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA.

With demonstrated leadership and excellence in his career of over 33 years, Malhotra has worked in multifarious sectors including power, finance and taxation, information technology, mines etc. In his previous assignment, he held the post of Secretary in the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance.

He has extensive experience in finance and taxation at the State as well as the Central Government. As a part of his present assignment, he plays an instrumental role in tax policy formulation in respect of direct and indirect taxes.

Malhotra will join the illustrious list comprising former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Raghuram Rajan, Bimal Jalan, Urjit Patel, D Subbarao, Dr YV Reddy, Dr C Rangarajan and S Jagganathan.

