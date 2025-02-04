Revenue Loss Due To Custom Rate Changes And Duty Exemptions Will Be Rs 2600 Crore: CBIC Chairman

New Delhi: The Centre believes in the rationalisation of customs duties to enhance India's market competitiveness. Also, the reduction of duties on mobile parts will benefit the whole manufacturing chain. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal highlighted that the recent budget announcements are expected to result in a revenue loss of approximately Rs 2600 crore for CBIC.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, the CBIC chairman stated that the proposed rationalisation of customs duties would make the Indian market more competitive globally. He also explained that there were initially 15 customs duty rates in the country, of which 7 have been eliminated. Now there are a total of eight rates left.

He further mentioned that most items under customs duties are now taxed at rates between 0-10 per cent. A few items had very high tax rates, such as 125 and 150 per cent, which have been significantly reduced over time. The rationalisation process is ongoing to make duties more industry-friendly. This move signals that tax rates in India are not excessively high and this kind of move will benefit both the import as well as export, Agarwal said.

Additionally, he noted that the majority of items in the country are still within the 0-10 per cent duty structure. Regarding the US tariffs Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said that no decision has yet been made that would impact Indian exports. So there is no clarity on future developments, and decisions will be made only when an official announcement is made.

The CBIC Chairman also mentioned the decision to reduce customs duties on mobile parts was made following a request from the Ministry of Electronics. The ministry, in their submission to the Finance Ministry, had pointed out that many parts used to manufacture mobile phones were still expensive due to import duties. To make the mobile supply chain more efficient, the decision to reduce the duties was taken, he asserted.

On the GST, he noted that a Group of Ministers is preparing a comprehensive report on rate rationalisation. Once the report is ready, the GST Council will make a decision, he added. He also mentioned that five petroleum products — petrol, diesel, crude, ATF, and natural gas — are currently outside the scope of GST, and the GST Council has yet to make a decision on these.

With the budget announcement, CBIC is expected to lose approximately Rs 2600 crore in revenue. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal also cautioned the public about falling prey to fraudsters. He advised people to ignore such messages and, if necessary, report them for further action.