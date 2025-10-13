ETV Bharat / business

Retail Inflation In Sep Slips To 1.54 Pc: Govt Data

Food inflation during September 2025 was (-) 2.28% compared to (-) 0.64% in August and 9.24% in September last year.

Retail Inflation In September
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : October 13, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST

New Delhi: Retail inflation slipped to 1.54 per cent in September from 2.07 per cent in the preceding month mainly due to subdued prices of food items, including vegetables and pulses, according to government data released on Monday. The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was 5.49 per cent in September 2024.

"The decline in headline inflation and food inflation during September 2025 is mainly attributed to favourable base effect and decline in inflation of vegetables, oil and fats, fruits, pulses and products, cereal and products, egg, fuel and light," the National Statistics Office (NSO) said in a statement.

Year-on-year food inflation during September 2025 was (-) 2.28 per cent compared to (-) 0.64 per cent in August and 9.24 per cent in September last year. In its October bi-monthly monetary policy, the Reserve Bank lowered its inflation projection for 2025-26 to 2.6 per cent from 3.1 per cent estimated in August.

Regarding the inflation outlook for second half of the fiscal, RBI said that healthy progress of the south-west monsoon, higher kharif sowing, adequate reservoir levels and comfortable buffer stock of foodgrains should keep food prices benign.

