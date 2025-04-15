ETV Bharat / business

India's Retail Inflation Dips To Nearly 6-Year Low Of 3.34 Percent In March

New Delhi: India's retail inflation dipped marginally to a nearly six-year low of 3.34 per cent in March due to a decline in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 3.61 per cent in February and 4.85 per cent in March last year. The inflation rate in March 2025 is the lowest since August 2019, when it was 3.28 per cent.

Besides this, food inflation also declined. Food inflation in March was 2.69 per cent compared to 3.75 per cent in February and 8.52 per cent in March 2024. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban areas are 2.82% and 2.48%, respectively.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), a sharp decline of 106 basis points is observed in food inflation in March 2025 in comparison to February 2025. The food inflation in March 2025 is the lowest after November 2021.

According to the data, the decline in headline inflation and food inflation is mainly attributed to the decline in inflation of vegetables, eggs, pulses and meat and fish. Sharp decline in headline and food inflation in the rural sector was observed in March. The headline inflation is 3.25% (provisional) in March 2025 while the same was 3.79% in February 2025. The CFPI-based food inflation in the rural sector is observed as 2.82% in March 2025 in comparison to 4.06% in February 2025.

If we talk about urban inflation, there has been a marginal increase from 3.32% in February 2025 to 3.43% (Provisional) in March in headline inflation. However, a significant decline is observed in food inflation from 3.15% in February 2025 to 2.48%. Fuel and light inflation is at 1.48%, Education inflation is at 3.98%, Health inflation rate is at 4.26%, and Transport & communication inflation rate for March is 3.30%.