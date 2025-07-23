ETV Bharat / business

Resilient Trade Partnerships Present Strategic Opportunities: RBI Bulletin

Mumbai: Building more resilient trade partnerships present a strategic opportunity for India to deepen its integration with global value amidst rising uncertainties and geo-economic fragmentation, Reserve Bank's bulletin said on Wednesday. It also said India's economic activities held up during June-July despite tariff policy uncertainties.

India is scheduled to sign a free trade agreement with the UK on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already left for London to witness signing of the comprehensive economic and trade agreement. New Delhi is also in discussion with Washington for a India-US free trade agreement. An article on 'State of the Economy' in the Reserve Bank's July Bullet said the global macroeconomic environment remained fluid in June and July so far amidst geopolitical tensions and tariff policy uncertainties.

"Domestic economic activity held up, with improving kharif agricultural season prospects, continuation of strong momentum in the services sector and modest growth in industrial activity," it said.

It further said that as intense negotiations are underway for closing trade deals before the new import tariff rates kick in from August 1, 2025, the focus is back on US trade policies and their spillover effects globally. The average trade tariff rates are set to touch levels unseen since the 1930s, the article said. Moreover, risk of imposition of new high tariffs looms large for additional sectors. The evolving pattern of global trade flows and supply chains are far from settled.