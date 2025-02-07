ETV Bharat / business

MPC Lowers Repo Rate To 6.25 Per Cent After 5 Years, RBI Chief Says Indian Economy Strong

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced a 25 basis point cut in the policy rate to 6.25 per cent for the first time in nearly five years, citing the need for economic efficiency while maintaining financial stability.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to slash the policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

Last time the rate cut was done in May 2020 by 25 basis points. The last revision of rates happened in February 2023. The upward revision saw the policy rate hiked by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent.

The interest rate pruning comes within a week of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2025-26 providing the biggest-ever tax break to the middle class to boost consumption after the economy has slowed to its lowest pace since the pandemic.

The rate increase cycle was paused in April 2023 after six consecutive rate hikes, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.