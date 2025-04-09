ETV Bharat / business

RBI Lowers FY26 Inflation Projection To 4 Pc

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday lowered the inflation projection for the current fiscal to 4 per cent from 4.2 per cent earlier, taking into account good agricultural output and falling crude prices.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) based headline retail inflation declined by a cumulative 1.6 percentage points during January-February 2025, from 5.2 per cent in December 2024 to a low of 3.6 per cent in February 2025. On the back of a strong seasonal correction in vegetable prices this year, food inflation dropped to a 21-month low of 3.8 per cent in February.

Unveiling the first bi-monthly monetary policy of financial year 2025-26, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the outlook for food inflation has turned decisively positive. There has been a substantial and broad-based seasonal correction in vegetable prices.

"On the inflation front, while the sharper-than-expected decline in food inflation has given us comfort and confidence, we remain vigilant to the possible risks from global uncertainties and weather disturbances," the governor said.

He further said the uncertainties on rabi crops have abated considerably and the second advance estimates point to a record wheat production and higher output of key pulses over the last year.