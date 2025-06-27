Reliance Group To Set Up Mega Beverage Plant In Kurnool

Kurnool: In a major industrial boost to Andhra Pradesh, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), a subsidiary of the Reliance Group, is set to establish a mega beverage manufacturing unit in the Orvakallu Mega Industrial Hub of Kurnool district. The company will invest a staggering ₹1,622 crore in the project, which is expected to begin commercial operations by December 2025.

The new plant will manufacture a range of carbonated soft drinks, juices, packaged drinking water, and cold beverages. The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has allotted 80 acres of land for the project, with the land price fixed at ₹30 lakh per acre.

Fast-tracked Land and Production Timeline

According to official sources, the land acquisition will be completed by June 30, and the registration process will be finalised by July 20. The plant construction is scheduled to progress rapidly. They said that the machinery installation will be completed by December 2025, and commercial production will begin by the end of December 2025.

The RCPL unit is expected to generate significant employment. Around 1,200 direct jobs will be created while 2,400 indirect jobs will be created. This will bring much-needed economic activity to Kurnool, positioning it as a key industrial hub in the Rayalaseema region.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister TG Bharat said, "Despite stiff competition from other states, we convinced Reliance to invest in Andhra Pradesh. The company recognised Kurnool’s potential for industrial growth and agreed to establish its unit here. A clear roadmap has been laid out to ensure the project is operational by the end of next year."