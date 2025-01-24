ETV Bharat / business

Reliance Power Plans Rs 25,000 Crore Investment In Renewable Energy In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Reliance Power plans to invest up to Rs 25,000 crore in renewable energy in Andhra Pradesh as the company intends to develop renewable energy projects on 2,600 acres of land near Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district. A formal proposal seeking government approval to utilise this land for the projects is expected to be submitted shortly.

Anil Ambani, director of the company, has made multiple visits to the state to identify suitable sites. After inspecting locations in Nellore and Anakapalle. Along with a team of experts, he toured the Nellore site on Thursday. Reports indicate that Reliance intends to proceed with the establishment of a plant in Nellore. Also, the investment is expected to be rolled out in phases.

The three megaprojects are in the pipeline; Reliance reportedly plans to set up three large-scale manufacturing units in Nellore:

Solar Wafer Manufacturing Unit