ETV Bharat / business

Reliance Power Plans Rs 25,000 Crore Investment In Renewable Energy In Andhra Pradesh

Anil Ambani headed the Reliance firm to set up three mega projects in Andhra Pradesh, with investments to be rolled out in a phased manner.

Reliance Power Plans Rs 25,000 Crore Investment In Renewable Energy In Andhra Pradesh
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

Amaravati: Reliance Power plans to invest up to Rs 25,000 crore in renewable energy in Andhra Pradesh as the company intends to develop renewable energy projects on 2,600 acres of land near Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district. A formal proposal seeking government approval to utilise this land for the projects is expected to be submitted shortly.

Anil Ambani, director of the company, has made multiple visits to the state to identify suitable sites. After inspecting locations in Nellore and Anakapalle. Along with a team of experts, he toured the Nellore site on Thursday. Reports indicate that Reliance intends to proceed with the establishment of a plant in Nellore. Also, the investment is expected to be rolled out in phases.

The three megaprojects are in the pipeline; Reliance reportedly plans to set up three large-scale manufacturing units in Nellore:

Solar Wafer Manufacturing Unit

Solar Cell and Module Manufacturing Unit

Energy Storage Battery Manufacturing Unit

The Nellore site offers several strategic benefits, including proximity to the seashore, raw material availability, and hassle-free transportation access to a nearby port for transportation.

The lands proposed for the projects were already allotted by the government for a thermal power project 16 years earlier. However, the proposal was scrapped due to technical developments, leaving the property undeveloped. Reliance's renewable energy plan is anticipated to revitalise this land and help the state achieve its green energy targets.

Read More

  1. New Recharge Plans 2025: Comparing Voice And SMS-Only Packs From Airtel, Jio, Vi
  2. Reliance NU Suntech To Set Up Asia's Largest Solar Power Project In Andhra Pradesh
  3. Nita Ambani’s 200-Year-Old Antique Pendant And Black Kanchipuram Saree Stole The Show At Trump's Dinner

Amaravati: Reliance Power plans to invest up to Rs 25,000 crore in renewable energy in Andhra Pradesh as the company intends to develop renewable energy projects on 2,600 acres of land near Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district. A formal proposal seeking government approval to utilise this land for the projects is expected to be submitted shortly.

Anil Ambani, director of the company, has made multiple visits to the state to identify suitable sites. After inspecting locations in Nellore and Anakapalle. Along with a team of experts, he toured the Nellore site on Thursday. Reports indicate that Reliance intends to proceed with the establishment of a plant in Nellore. Also, the investment is expected to be rolled out in phases.

The three megaprojects are in the pipeline; Reliance reportedly plans to set up three large-scale manufacturing units in Nellore:

Solar Wafer Manufacturing Unit

Solar Cell and Module Manufacturing Unit

Energy Storage Battery Manufacturing Unit

The Nellore site offers several strategic benefits, including proximity to the seashore, raw material availability, and hassle-free transportation access to a nearby port for transportation.

The lands proposed for the projects were already allotted by the government for a thermal power project 16 years earlier. However, the proposal was scrapped due to technical developments, leaving the property undeveloped. Reliance's renewable energy plan is anticipated to revitalise this land and help the state achieve its green energy targets.

Read More

  1. New Recharge Plans 2025: Comparing Voice And SMS-Only Packs From Airtel, Jio, Vi
  2. Reliance NU Suntech To Set Up Asia's Largest Solar Power Project In Andhra Pradesh
  3. Nita Ambani’s 200-Year-Old Antique Pendant And Black Kanchipuram Saree Stole The Show At Trump's Dinner

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RELIANCE PLANS INVESTMENTRELIANCE POWER INVESTMENT IN ANDHRARELIANCE RENEWABLE ENERGYRELIANCE POWER INVESTMENT ANDHRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.