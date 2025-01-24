Reliance Power Plans Rs 25,000 Crore Investment In Renewable Energy In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Reliance Power plans to invest up to Rs 25,000 crore in renewable energy in Andhra Pradesh as the company intends to develop renewable energy projects on 2,600 acres of land near Krishnapatnam in the Nellore district. A formal proposal seeking government approval to utilise this land for the projects is expected to be submitted shortly.
Anil Ambani, director of the company, has made multiple visits to the state to identify suitable sites. After inspecting locations in Nellore and Anakapalle. Along with a team of experts, he toured the Nellore site on Thursday. Reports indicate that Reliance intends to proceed with the establishment of a plant in Nellore. Also, the investment is expected to be rolled out in phases.
The three megaprojects are in the pipeline; Reliance reportedly plans to set up three large-scale manufacturing units in Nellore:
Solar Wafer Manufacturing Unit
Solar Cell and Module Manufacturing Unit
Energy Storage Battery Manufacturing Unit
The Nellore site offers several strategic benefits, including proximity to the seashore, raw material availability, and hassle-free transportation access to a nearby port for transportation.
The lands proposed for the projects were already allotted by the government for a thermal power project 16 years earlier. However, the proposal was scrapped due to technical developments, leaving the property undeveloped. Reliance's renewable energy plan is anticipated to revitalise this land and help the state achieve its green energy targets.
Read More