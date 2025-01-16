ETV Bharat / business

Reliance NU Suntech To Set Up Asia's Largest Solar Power Project In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is set to host Asia's largest solar project, with a 930 MW plant and 465 MW battery storage boosting renewable energy.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 3:09 PM IST

Kurnool: Reliance NU Suntech is preparing to establish a 930 MW solar power plant with an accompanying 465 MW battery storage facility in Kurnool, making Andhra Pradesh home to Asia's largest solar power project. With an estimated investment of Rs 10,000 crores, this project is set to transform the state into a major renewable energy hub, officials said on Thursday.

The solar project will be developed across two sites in Kurnool, a district known for its sunny climate, which is ideal for large-scale solar power generation. The plant's 930 MW generation capacity, along with the 465MW battery storage, aims to provide a reliable and sustainable energy supply, they said.

The project, anticipated to have an impact on the local economy and employment region, is expected to create direct jobs for 1,000 individuals and approximately 5,000 indirect jobs during its construction. The project is being undertaken in collaboration with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). A power purchase agreement (PPA) will be signed for 25 years, ensuring a steady supply of electricity to distribution companies across the country, they added.

The solar plant and battery storage project will be executed under the Build-Own-Operate (BOT) model, which allows Reliance NU Suntech to maintain ownership and operational rights, while also ensuring long-term sustainability and efficient management, officials said.

TAGGED:

