Reliance Jio Enhances Network Capacity to Assist Relief Efforts in Wayanad

New Delhi: Telecom major Reliance Jio has installed a second dedicated tower to provide reliable connectivity in the landslides-hit Wayanad following a request from the State Disaster Management Authority. The company said that the move will help it expand its network capacity and coverage in the landslide-affected areas. It will also assist distressed residents, rescue workers, and disaster management teams on the ground.

The increase in network capacity and coverage will greatly assist both the distressed residents and the rescue workers and disaster management teams on the ground. Reliance Jio is also extending network coverage to include the control room and various relief camps are now facilitating better coordination in rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has ramped up its rescue operations, successfully evacuating several people from affected areas to safety. Troops from the Army's Madras Sappers constructed an improvised 100ft foot bridge overnight at Choorlamalai and opened it to the public. This will further aid the rescue operations and assist in the quick evacuation of stranded people.

Major General VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, said that the construction of the bridge would allow the Army to bring heavy equipment to the rescue site.

"Almost all those who needed help were rescued, and now we need to get into the houses and see if people are trapped there, for that we need heavy equipment. The bridge construction will allow us to bring the heavy equipment to the site and start looking for people. We have been doing the bridge construction day and night, and it will change the dynamics of the search and rescue operation. We will also use our dog squad; 500 plus Army personnel are on the job," he said.

Major General Mathews said that on Thursday more than 100 bodies were recovered after multiple devastating landslides struck Wayanad in Kerala, adding that over 500 Army personnel are engaged in the search and rescue operation.

"We have been here supporting the Kerala government and people since the 30th July morning. We have recovered 100+ bodies, and the overall body count is much more. We have also rescued many people," he said.

Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30, causing extensive destruction, and 167 people were declared dead in the aftermath of the landslides, as per the Kerala Revenue Department.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed that over 154 bodies to the district administration.

"We have handed over 154 bodies to the district administration. We are taking genetic samples of the recovered body parts. Our CM asked for the support of the Army and Airforce and we were provided with that support. CM will come to Wayanad today and will convene an official meeting," Veena George said.

The death toll in the Wayanad landslides climbed to 167 on Thursday, with people injured, marooned and missing, as per the Kerala Revenue Department.

According to sources from the Department of Information and Public Relations (PRD) Control Room in Wayanad, 96 victims have been identified, including 77 men, 67 women, and 22 children. Post-mortem examinations have been conducted on 166 bodies and 49 body parts. A total of 75 bodies have been handed over to relatives.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.