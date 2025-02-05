Reliance Industries Limited Promises Rs 50,000 Crore Investment In West Bengal

Kolkata: Several investment proposals were received on day one of 8th Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here with the most prominent being Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) which expressed its intent to invest a whopping Rs 50,000 crore in West Bengal by the end of this decade.

Speaking at the event, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani said, RIL's investment in the state has gone up from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 50,000 since 2016. The investment will span multiple sectors including green energy and retail and it will create one lakh jobs in the state, he said. Ambani said the Summit just gets better every year. Lauding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said West Bengal leads the way in women's empowerment. "The asset of West Bengal is its people and their skills," he said, adding RIL will always remain a reliable partner of the state. Ambani further said, "The platform is to build true partnership to serve all the people of West Bengal. West Bengal has achieved significant all around economic and social progress and has focused on improving quality of life of over 90 million citizens".

The JSW Group also announced investment worth Rs 16,000 crore to develop a 1,600 MW power plant project at Salboni. JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said the company plans to double its capacity in the future with an additional investment of a similar scale. He said the group will invest and facilitate an industrial park project and infrastructure development at Durgapur airport. "I believe that East India led by Kolkata is the future of India. You don’t have to think twice before investing in the state", he said. JSW has a cement grinding facility at Salboni where the company holds a huge land bank. JSW Energy, in an exchange filing, stated it has secured an order to develop the 1,600 MW greenfield thermal power project under a competitive bidding process conducted by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL).

File photo of JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal (ETV Bharat)

This apart, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group too announced investment worth Rs 10,000 crore in the state. Chairman of the group Sanjiv Goenka said the investment would be in healthcare, energy and education sections. He too lauded Banerjee and said the Chief Minister is always accessible and takes swift and transparent decisions.

Earlier, Banerjee, in her address at the Summit announced the formation of a new state-level synergy committee to facilitate ease of doing business in Bengal. She highlighted the state’s economic progress and ongoing infrastructure development, including the construction of six economic corridors along national highways. "We have a stable government in Bengal, where no man-days are lost," she said, underscoring the state's business-friendly environment. The chief minister further stated that Bengal's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown at a faster pace than the national GDP in the last financial year, reflecting the state's strong economic performance.

Emphasizing social welfare initiatives, she said, "Bengal is a pioneer in women empowerment through various schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar." Banerjee reiterated her government’s commitment to inclusivity, stating, "We don’t divide people. Unity in diversity is our strength." The two-day BGBS has drawn delegates from across the world.