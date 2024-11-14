ETV Bharat / business

Reliance, Disney Complete Media Assets Merger To Form Rs 70,352-CR JV

New Delhi: Reliance Industries has completed the merger of its media assets with the India business of global media house Walt Disney to form a new joint venture worth Rs 70,352 crore.

The JV, in which Reliance Industries has invested Rs 11,500 crore (USD 1.4 billion) for its growth, will be headed by Nita Ambani as its Chairperson, according to a joint statement.

"The transaction values the JV at Rs 70,352 crore (USD 8.5 billion) on a post-money basis, excluding synergies," it said. At the closing of the transactions, the said JV is controlled by RIL.

Reliance Industries holds a 16.34 per cent stake in the JV, while its step-down unit Viacom18 holds 46.82 per cent and Disney the rest 36.84 per cent. "Nita M. Ambani will be the Chairperson of the JV, with Mr Uday Shankar as Vice Chairperson providing strategic guidance to the JV," it said.

Viacom 18 Media and The Walt Disney Company have already received necessary approvals required from authorities such as CCI, and NCLT for the merger of the media and JioCinema businesses of media and JioCinema businesses of Viacom18 into Star India.