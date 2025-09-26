ETV Bharat / business

Reforms To Cushion Economy Against Adverse Effects Of Trade Disruptions; External Shocks Need Vigilance: Finance Ministry

New Delhi: The government's reform agenda will cushion the economy against the adverse effects of trade disruptions, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, as it pitched for vigilance against external shocks and global market volatility.

Terming GST rationalisation as the "third leg of the tripod of tax reform" after the cut in corporate tax rate and personal I-T, the Finance Ministry's Monthly Economic Review said the GST rate cuts will help lower inflation over the next year and also bring a further upside bias to the country's growth prospects.

Three global rating agencies have upgraded India's sovereign credit ratings so far in FY26 on the back of strong growth, macroeconomic stability, and fiscal discipline over the previous few years, it added.

However, the recent US imposition of a one-time fee of USD 100,000 for all future H-1B visas caused disruptions, the impact of which, particularly on the growth of future remittances and service trade surpluses, will need close monitoring if the restrictions persist.

"This is not the time to drop our guard. Uncertainties and risks persist.

"The Union government's reform agenda is expected to cushion the economy against the adverse effects of trade disruptions. Regulatory reform and infrastructure development will be key to sustaining momentum," the report said.

It also called upon states to pursue state-level deregulation, thereby putting India's economy on a higher growth trajectory.

"Speed of decision-making and attention to detail in execution are more critical than ever at all levels of the government - Union, States and local. Commitment to and delivering on fiscal targets is critical to make available the stimulus of lower cost of capital to all segments of society," the ministry said.

The ministry said if tariff uncertainties persist, there will be an impact on export sectors with spillover risk to domestic employment, income and consumption. Newer markets will take time to mature and contribute to export growth as established markets have.