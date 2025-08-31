ETV Bharat / business

World Trade, India-China Border Issue: Know What PM Modi, Prez Jinping Agreed To During Bilateral Meet

The MEA spokesperson said the two leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question.

India and China flags during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Tianjin on Saturday.
India and China flags during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Tianjin on Saturday. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 31, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST

Updated : August 31, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping recognised the role of their two economies in stabilising world trade during their meeting on the sidelines of the Summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin on Saturday.

The two leaders also expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question, it said.

An MEA spokesperson, in a statement, said PM Modi and President Jinping noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa.

"On economic and trade relations, they recognised the role of their two economies to stabilize world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit," the MEA said.

It added that both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes, the MEA said.

"A stable relationship and cooperation between India and China and their 2.8 billion people on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity are necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multi-polar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century," it added.

The MEA spokesperson said PM Modi underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity on the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations.

"The two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border areas since then. They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples. They recognised the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their Talks earlier this month, and agreed to further support their efforts," the statement read.

Prime Minister Modi noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens. "The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms."

"Prime Minister expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO and the Summit in Tianjin. He also invited President Xi to the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting in 2026. President Xi thanked Prime Minister for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency," the statement said.

Read More

  1. India-China Cooperation Needed For Humanity, 2.8 Billion People's Interests Associated: PM Modi To Xi Jinping
  2. 'Dragon And Elephant Have To Unite': Xi To Modi
  3. Floods Along IB In Jammu Kashmir And Punjab; BSF Changes Tactics To Ensure Vigil

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping recognised the role of their two economies in stabilising world trade during their meeting on the sidelines of the Summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin on Saturday.

The two leaders also expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question, it said.

An MEA spokesperson, in a statement, said PM Modi and President Jinping noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa.

"On economic and trade relations, they recognised the role of their two economies to stabilize world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit," the MEA said.

It added that both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes, the MEA said.

"A stable relationship and cooperation between India and China and their 2.8 billion people on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity are necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multi-polar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century," it added.

The MEA spokesperson said PM Modi underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity on the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations.

"The two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquillity along the border areas since then. They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples. They recognised the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their Talks earlier this month, and agreed to further support their efforts," the statement read.

Prime Minister Modi noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens. "The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms."

"Prime Minister expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO and the Summit in Tianjin. He also invited President Xi to the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting in 2026. President Xi thanked Prime Minister for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency," the statement said.

Read More

  1. India-China Cooperation Needed For Humanity, 2.8 Billion People's Interests Associated: PM Modi To Xi Jinping
  2. 'Dragon And Elephant Have To Unite': Xi To Modi
  3. Floods Along IB In Jammu Kashmir And Punjab; BSF Changes Tactics To Ensure Vigil
Last Updated : August 31, 2025 at 2:48 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MEANARENDRA MODIXI JINPINGSCOINDIA CHINA TIES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.