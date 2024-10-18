ETV Bharat / business

"Ready To Pay Back Lenders' Money Before Taking Any Single Rupee Out": Byju

New Delhi: Troubled ed-tech firm BYJU's founder Byju Raveendran on Thursday said that he is willing to pay back the entire money to lenders if they are willing to work with him.

During a two-and-a-half-hour call with the media, Raveendran said that lenders would not get any money if the process of insolvency against the company continued.

"If they are willing to work with me, I am willing to give them money back before I take a single rupee out. We paid USD 140 million but they wanted the entire USD 1.2 billion which we have already committed or invested by then. There is no way we could have given them back for a long time. Most lenders wanted to settle but one or two wanted to make a killing out of it," Raveendran said.

At present, BYJU is undergoing insolvency proceedings. The insolvency proceeding was triggered after BCCI approached NCLAT to recover their Rs 158.9 crore dues. The company settled the dispute with BCCI after paying the entire dues following which NCLAT revoked the insolvency proceedings.

However, US lenders through their agent Glas Trust challenged the NCLAT order in the Supreme Court which restored the insolvency proceedings against the ed-tech firm.

BYJU has raised USD 1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB)-- a loan which is issued by institutional investors, through its holding company Byju's Alpha from US-based lenders.

The trouble for Think and Learn, which owns BYJU'S brand, began after the lenders through their administrative agent Glas Trust approached Delaware Court of Chancery alleging default in the payments under the loan agreement and sought early payment of the USD 1.2 TLB.

The US-based lenders through GLAS have filed claims of USD 1.35 billion dues in Indian courts during ongoing insolvency proceedings against the edtech firm.

In the latest statement, the lenders have raised their total claim to USD 1.5 billion.

Raveendran said that no money raised from US lenders has come to India as it also needs permission from the Reserve Bank of India.