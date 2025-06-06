RBI’s Surprise Rate Signals Growth Push; What It Means For EMIs

New Delhi: In a move that’s bringing a sense of relief to borrowers and signaling a clear push for growth, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a sharp (0.5 percent repo rate and 1 percent CRR) cut in interest rates—higher than what most in the market had expected. Along with the rate cut, the RBI also shifted its policy stance from accommodative to neutral, suggesting that while this round of easing is bold, there may be limited room for more shortly.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions from economists and industry leaders, with many calling it a timely step to boost credit flow and support the economy through global and domestic uncertainties. For home loan borrowers, the impact is already showing. A lower interest rate means a lighter monthly EMI, though how much relief you actually get depends on your bank and the type of loan you have. Loans linked to external benchmarks like the repo rate are seeing faster benefits, while others—especially those tied to older benchmarks—might have to wait a bit longer. With experts weighing in on everything from inflation to liquidity, this rate cut is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched policy moves of the year.

What is the repo rate in the economy?

The repo rate—short for "repurchase rate"—is the name given to this instrument. The repo rate is a benchmark interest rate used by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to facilitate the smooth operation of the

monetary system.

The word 'repo rate' appears frequently in banking and monetary policy conversations during the time of policy rates. It refers to the interest commercial banks pay to RBI for overnight loans secured by those

securities.

How will reduction impact common people?

The repo rate is crucial for the RBI to manage the money supply in the economy. By adjusting the repo rate, the RBI can influence how much it costs for banks to borrow money, affecting the interest rates for loans

and savings. Several aspects of the economy are sensitive to changes in the repo rate, including inflation, currency exchange rates, and overall economic growth.

Why is Repo Rate Important?

The repo rate is essential for liquidity management, inflation control, economic growth, interest rate stability and monetary policy tool.

How rate cut can lighten EMI burden

Chairman of ANAROCK Group, Anuj Puri told ETV Bharat that a 1 per cent (or 100 basis points) cut in home loan interest rates from 8 percent to 7 percent can make a noticeable difference to your monthly budget. Take a 1 lakh rupees loan for 20 years, for instance: your monthly EMI would drop from around 836 to 775 rupees. That’s a saving of 61 rupees every month for every 1 lakh rupees you borrow. It may seem small, but over time and with bigger loan amounts it adds up.

But here's the catch, not all borrowers get the full benefit of this rate cut. According to Anuj Puri, different banks respond differently. While many public sector banks and some private lenders have trimmed rates by 10–30 basis points, others have tweaked their internal spreads to keep rates relatively high. So, depending on your bank, your EMI may not have gone down as much as you hoped. That said, there's better news for those whose loans are linked to external benchmarks like the RBI’s repo rate. Around 55–60% of home loans are now tied to these benchmarks, which means most of these borrowers saw a quicker and more direct drop in their EMIs, he added.

On the other hand, if your loan is still linked to older systems like the MCLR or base rate, the benefit takes longer to reach you—and might not be as generous.

Economist's viewpoint

Chief economist at Care Edge, Rajani Sinha believes that the announcement of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) exceeded expectations and effectively frontloaded the rate reductions for the remainder of the year. The shift in policy stance from “accommodative” to “neutral” suggests limited room for further policy easing in the current cycle.

According to her 100-bps reduction in the CRR, is expected to inject approximately Rs 2.5 trillion in durable liquidity into the system. This measure should bolster credit growth and further facilitate the smoother transmission of the policy rate cuts, thereby supporting overall economic growth. The governor’s tone remained broadly dovish, underlining the central bank’s intent to prioritise growth. The RBI’s decision to keep growth projections unchanged for FY26 at 6.5% was on expected lines. Our forecast however remains slightly more conservative, projecting FY26 growth at 6.2% amidst global headwinds and policy uncertainties.

Rajani Sinha also added that RBI revised its inflation projection downward to 3.7 percent, indicating a significant moderation in inflationary pressures. However, we continue to maintain a higher inflation estimate of 4% for FY26, considering weather-related risks. There are already early reports of crop damages in parts of south India from early monsoon this year which can add to the CPI inflation in coming months. Looking ahead, we do not anticipate any further rate cuts from the RBI unless downside risks to growth materialize.

Sachin Sachdeva, vice president and sector head - Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, said 1 per cent cut in CRR to be implemented in phases starting September 2025, banks will see a benefit of 3-4 percent on the interest margins for FY2026. The steep cut of 0.50 percent in the repo rate is expected to sharply impact the net interest margins (NIMs) of the banks and Q2FY2025 is expected to be the weakest. Thereafter, the pressure on NIMs is expected to decline with the benefit starting to flow in from CRR cut and the extent of cut taken by banks on their saving rate deposits while the term deposit rates will reprice downward with a lag.

Industry reaction

FICCI president Harsha Vardhan Agarwal while commenting on RBI policy said, "This cut was higher than market expectations. This frontloaded rate cut sends a strong signal of the RBI’s commitment to supporting growth, especially at a time when the Indian economy is navigating multiple headwinds — from trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions to financial market volatility. The move is timely and will help boost domestic demand, encourage credit offtake, and inject further momentum into economic activity."

The RBI’s GDP growth projection of 6.5 per cent along with a benign inflation outlook underscores the resilience of the Indian economy. It also reflects confidence in the fundamentals and the effectiveness of calibrated policy support, he added

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has lauded the RBI's proactive decision to cut the repo rate. FIEO President S C Ralhan said that RBI’s twin measures come at a critical juncture when the Indian economy is navigating global headwinds and domestic demand is in a consolidation phase. These steps are expected to ease financing conditions, enhance liquidity in the banking system, and boost credit flow, particularly to sectors such as exports, manufacturing, and MSMEs.