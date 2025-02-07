RBI's Repo Rate Cut Sparks Optimism Across Sectors, Boosting Housing, Auto And Exports

Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The 25 basis point repo rate cut by the RBI has sparked optimism across various sectors, including housing, automotive, and exports. Experts from the real estate sector highlighted that this move, coupled with new tax incentives in the Union Budget, could significantly benefit homebuyers, particularly first-timers. Industry leaders, from the CII to the FADA, are also upbeat about the rate cut's potential to boost economic growth and consumer demand. However, concerns remain whether full benefits will be passed on by financial institutions amid rising property prices. RBI’s decision to initiate an interest rate easing cycle after nearly five years by lowering the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%.

Impact on Home Loan

As the repo rate cut impacts home loans massively, ETV Bharat spoke to Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group. He exclusively told us that the decision to lower the repo rate by 25 basis points, this development is further enhanced by the recent tax incentives introduced in the Union Budget. Consequently, it represents a significant advantage for home purchasers, especially those seeking affordable housing options. Numerous first-time purchasers who have previously been reluctant to commit can now potentially proceed, provided that financial institutions extend the primary advantages to consumers.

According to Anuj Puri, decreased home loan interest rates can contribute to an overall enhancement of consumer sentiment. Because housing prices have increased across the seven largest cities over the past year, this respite is both welcome and opportune. According to ANAROCK Research, the year 2024 witnessed an increase in average housing prices ranging from 13% to 30% across the seven major cities, with the National Capital Region (NCR) experiencing the most significant escalation at 30%. At the end of 2023, the average prices across the seven leading cities were approximately INR 7,080 per square foot. By the end of 2024, this figure had risen to approximately INR 8,590 per square foot, reflecting a cumulative annual increase of 21%.

Nevertheless, the efficacy of the rate reduction may be diminished by escalating property prices, particularly if inflation persists at its current elevated levels. Furthermore, it remains to be determined whether financial institutions will promptly and efficiently transfer the complete advantages to borrowers, added Anuj Puri.

Industry's Reaction

Commenting on the Monetary Policy, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chandrajit Banerjee said that this calibrated approach by the Central Bank reflects a careful balance between fostering economic growth and maintaining financial stability. The rate cut is anticipated to complement the consumption-boosting measures announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, providing a boost to domestic demand drivers. The recent series of liquidity easing measures introduced over the past two weeks will aid in the effective transmission of the rate cut to the productive sectors of the economy.

Additionally, the RBI's indication that it will inject liquidity as needed to address any tightening of frictional and durable liquidity in the system will ensure that monetary policy transmission remains effective. We believe that the easing inflation trend and non-inflationary fiscal policy have provided the RBI with the opportunity to continue its rate-cut cycle and implement a larger rate cut once financial conditions become favourable. RBI steps up to check cyber frauds, like mandatory registration of exclusive domain names amongst other measures which would be instrumental to building confidence in digital users, said Chandrajit Banerjee.

Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) also welcomed RBI's decision to cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% as it will provide support to the economy by driving consumption. EEPC India Chairman Mr Pankaj Chadha said that repo rate cut, once transmitted by banks, would reduce capital costs for the industry. At a time when global headwinds remain strong, there is a need to support the domestic economy to partly neutralise the external challenges. The engineering sector has been one of the key growth drivers of the country's overall merchandise exports. The monetary and fiscal policy support to the sector would help it achieve the ambitious export target of $250 billion by 2030.

Impact on Auto Sector

The repo rate cut is going to impact auto loans as well. Post RBI announcement Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President C S Vigneshwar said that RBI’s decision to cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25% which is the first reduction in five years—signals a constructive policy shift that prioritizes economic growth while maintaining a watchful eye on inflation. With auto loans set to become more affordable, we expect stronger demand in the price-sensitive two-wheeler and entry-level car segments, which have faced the brunt of steep price hikes and affordability concerns.

Moreover, this cut dovetails seamlessly with the Finance Minister’s recent announcement of zero tax up to Rs 12.75 lakh, thereby enhancing consumers' disposable income. When combined, these measures could reinvigorate segments that have been lagging, helping them catch up with the broader market. FADA lauds the RBI for facilitating growth while remaining ‘neutral’ on inflation and we anticipate this rate cut will lend much-needed momentum to India’s Auto Retail sector in the coming months.”

Banks view

Principal Economist of HDFC Bank, Sakshi Gupta said that in the inflation-growth trade-off, the RBI tilted towards supporting growth by cutting the policy rate by 25bps today. This decision was underpinned by the governor’s emphasis on flexibility in the inflation target framework, a deviation from the previous assertion of reaching the median target of 4% by the central bank. While the policy rate was reduced, the MPC kept the stance unchanged at neutral. This could imply a more cautious approach towards the extent of rate cuts going forward in this rate-cutting cycle.

She also added that The pressure on liquidity conditions is anticipated to linger on as we move into the end of the month and year-end drags including advance tax outflows weigh in. We expect this to be met by appropriate liquidity infusion measures including further OMOs, buy/sell swaps and longer duration repos. The RBI showed confidence in the disinflation process, pegging the inflation rate to average at 4.2% in FY26 while growth is projected to be at 6.7% -- which is towards the higher end of the range set out in the economic survey of 6.3-6.8% for FY26.

According to Sakshi Gupta, The governor set out a more balanced approach towards regulations which would strike a balance between the associated benefits and costs. However, it fell short of providing any clarity on the implementation of the new LCR norms. We expect the RBI to frontload its rate cuts and deliver another rate cut in the April policy of 25bps. The space for rate cuts beyond this would hinge on how domestic and global headwinds pan out.