RBI's April 2025 Monetary Policy In 10 Points

Mumbai: The first bi-monthly policy of 2025-26 fiscal was announced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra after the 54th meeting of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday in Mumbai. The minutes of the 54th MPC meeting will be published on April 23.
The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled to be held from June 4 to 6, 2025.
Here are the 10 key points of the first bi-monthly police, which was announced:
- Key interest rate (repo) reduced by 25 basis points to 6 pc, lowering it for the second time in a row
- Six-member MPC unanimously voted to reduce repo rate
- Monetary stance changed to accommodative, meaning MPC to consider only two options -- status quo or a rate cut
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for FY26 lowered to 6.5 pc from 6.7 pc
- Indian economy has made steady progress towards goals of price stability, sustained growth
- RBI says trade tariff related measures have exacerbated uncertainties clouding the economic outlook across regions
- Inflation projected at 4 pc in FY26, lower from earlier estimate of 4.2 pc
- RBI permits NPCI to raise UPI transaction limit for person-to-merchant payments
- RBI proposes to review guidelines for lending against gold jewellery
- Central bank proposes to expand scope for co-lending and issue generic regulatory framework