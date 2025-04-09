ETV Bharat / business

RBI's April 2025 Monetary Policy In 10 Points

Mumbai: The first bi-monthly policy of 2025-26 fiscal was announced by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra after the 54th meeting of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday in Mumbai. The minutes of the 54th MPC meeting will be published on April 23.

The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled to be held from June 4 to 6, 2025.