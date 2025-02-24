ETV Bharat / business

RBI Allows Withdrawal Of Up To Rs 25,000 Per Depositor Of New India Co-Op Bank From Feb 27

Mumbai: Days after imposing several restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank, the RBI on Monday relaxed the conditions and permitted customers to withdraw up to Rs 25,000 from their deposit accounts with effect from February 27. On February 13, the Reserve Bank had imposed All Inclusive Directions (AID) on the Mumbai-based cooperative bank, which included a ban on deposit withdrawals, amid supervisory concerns.

Later, the RBI superseded the Board of Directors of New India Cooperative Bank for a period of 12 months. It also appointed Shreekant, former Chief General Manager of State Bank of India (SBI), as Administrator to manage the affairs of the bank during this period. It also appointed a 'Committee of Advisors' to assist the Administrator.

In a statement on Monday, the Reserve Bank said that after reviewing the bank's liquidity position in consultation with the Administrator, it has "decided to allow a deposit withdrawal of up to Rs 25,000 per depositor, with effect from February 27, 2025". With the relaxation, more than 50 per cent of the total depositors will be able to withdraw their entire balances and the remaining depositors can draw up to Rs 25,000 from their deposit accounts.

"The depositors may use the branch as well as ATM channel of the bank for this withdrawal, however, aggregate amount that can be withdrawn will be Rs 25,000 per depositor or the balance available in their account whichever is lower," RBI said. The bank has 28 branches, mostly located in the Mumbai region.