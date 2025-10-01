ETV Bharat / business

RBI To Permit Banks To Fund Merger & Acquisition Activity By Indian Corporates

Mumbai: In a bid to improve credit flow, the Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it would provide an enabling framework for Indian banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates. This has been a long-pending demand of Indian banks. Recently, the State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty also made a strong case for permitting banks to provide funding for mergers and acquisitions, as done by global lenders.

"To start with, we will make a formal request from the IBA (to the RBI)... at least start with some listed companies where the acquisitions are more transparent and are approved by the shareholders. (Thus) The issue of any hostile takeover of the funding can be minimised," Setty had said.

Announcing the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said it is proposed to provide an enabling framework for Indian banks to finance acquisitions by Indian corporates, thereby expanding the scope of capital market lending by banks.

It is proposed to remove the regulatory ceiling on lending against listed debt securities and enhance limits for lending by banks against shares from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore and for IPO financing from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per person, he said. He also proposed to withdraw the framework introduced in 2016 that disincentivized lending by banks to specified borrowers (with a credit limit from the banking system of Rs 10,000 crore and above).