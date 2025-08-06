MPC Meeting: RBI Projects Inflation At 3.1% During FY26, Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has projected inflation at 3.1 pc during FY26, lower than the June estimates of 3.7 pc. The central bank has also kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent in its August policy meeting.
The decision was announced by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its 56th meeting from August 4 to 6, 2025, under the chairmanship of the RBI Governor, with MPC members Nagesh Kumar, Saugata Bhattacharya, Prof. Ram Singh, Poonam Gupta and Rajiv Ranjan attending the meeting.
The RBI Governor said that all six members voted unanimously to maintain the repo rate under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility at 5.5 per cent. "After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy rate under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility unchanged at 5.5 per cent," the RBI Governor said.
"Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) remains unchanged at 5.25 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 5.75 per cent. This decision is in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth," the RBI said in a statement released today.
This comes after the MPC had reduced the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent in the previous policy meeting held in June. The reason for the earlier rate cut was the easing of inflation.
'Global Environment Challenging'
The RBI Governor said the global environment continues to be challenging and although financial market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties have abated somewhat from their peaks in recent months, trade negotiation challenges continue to linger.
"Global growth, though revised upwards by the IMF, remains muted. The pace of disinflation is slowing down, with some advanced economies even witnessing an uptick in inflation," he said.
Domestic growth, he said, remains resilient and is broadly evolving along the lines of their assessment. Private consumption, aided by rural demand, and fixed investment, supported by buoyant government capex, continue to boost economic activity, the RBI Governor said.
"On the supply side, a steady south-west monsoon is supporting kharif sowing, replenishing reservoir levels and boosting agriculture activity. Moreover, services sector and construction activity remain robust. However, growth in industrial sector remained subdued and uneven across segments, pulled down by electricity and mining," the RBI said in its statement.
"As for the growth outlook, the above normal southwest monsoon, lower inflation, rising capacity utilization and congenial financial conditions continue to support domestic economic activity. The supportive monetary, regulatory and fiscal policies including robust government capital expenditure should also boost demand," it added.
'Persisting Global Uncertainties Pose Risks To Growth Outlook'
According to the RBI, the services sector is expected to remain buoyant, with sustained growth in construction and trade in the coming months. Prospects of external demand, however, remain uncertain amidst ongoing tariff announcements and trade negotiations, it said.
The headwinds emanating from prolonged geopolitical tensions, persisting global uncertainties, and volatility in global financial markets pose risks to the growth outlook, the RBI added.
"Taking all these factors into account, projection for real GDP growth for 2025-26 has been retained at 6.5 per cent, with Q1 at 6.5 per cent, Q2 at 6.7 per cent, Q3 at 6.6 per cent, and Q4 at 6.3 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1:2026-27 is projected at 6.6 per cent. The risks are evenly balanced," it said.
On CPI Inflation
The RBI said CPI headline inflation declined for the eighth consecutive month to a 77-month low of 2.1 per cent (y-o-y) in June 2025. This, it said, was driven primarily by a sharp decline in food inflation led by improved agricultural activity and various supply side measures.
"Food inflation recorded its first negative print since February 2019 at (-) 0.2 per cent in June. High-frequency price indicators signal a continuation of the lower price momentum in food prices this year to July as well. Core inflation, which remained within a narrow range of 4.1-4.2 per cent during February-May, increased to 4.4 per cent in June, driven partly by a continued increase in gold prices," it said.
The inflation outlook for 2025-26 has become more benign than expected in June, the central bank said. Large favourable base effects combined with steady progress of the southwest monsoon, healthy kharif sowing, adequate reservoir levels and comfortable buffer stocks of foodgrains have contributed to this moderation, it added.
CPI inflation, however, is likely to edge up above 4 per cent by Q4:2025-26 and beyond, as unfavourable base effects, and demand side factors from policy actions come into play, the RBI said.
Barring any major negative shock to input prices, core inflation is likely to remain moderately above 4 per cent during the year. Weather-related shocks pose risks to inflation outlook, it said. "Considering all these factors, CPI inflation for 2025-26 is now projected at 3.1 per cent with Q2 at 2.1 per cent; Q3 at 3.1 per cent; and Q4 at 4.4 per cent. CPI inflation for Q1:2026-27 is projected at 4.9 per cent (Chart 2). The risks are evenly balanced," the RBI said.
