MPC Meeting: RBI Projects Inflation At 3.1% During FY26, Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has projected inflation at 3.1 pc during FY26, lower than the June estimates of 3.7 pc. The central bank has also kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent in its August policy meeting.

The decision was announced by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its 56th meeting from August 4 to 6, 2025, under the chairmanship of the RBI Governor, with MPC members Nagesh Kumar, Saugata Bhattacharya, Prof. Ram Singh, Poonam Gupta and Rajiv Ranjan attending the meeting.

The RBI Governor said that all six members voted unanimously to maintain the repo rate under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility at 5.5 per cent. "After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy rate under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility unchanged at 5.5 per cent," the RBI Governor said.

"Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) remains unchanged at 5.25 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 5.75 per cent. This decision is in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth," the RBI said in a statement released today.

This comes after the MPC had reduced the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent in the previous policy meeting held in June. The reason for the earlier rate cut was the easing of inflation.

'Global Environment Challenging'

The RBI Governor said the global environment continues to be challenging and although financial market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties have abated somewhat from their peaks in recent months, trade negotiation challenges continue to linger.

"Global growth, though revised upwards by the IMF, remains muted. The pace of disinflation is slowing down, with some advanced economies even witnessing an uptick in inflation," he said.

Domestic growth, he said, remains resilient and is broadly evolving along the lines of their assessment. Private consumption, aided by rural demand, and fixed investment, supported by buoyant government capex, continue to boost economic activity, the RBI Governor said.

"On the supply side, a steady south-west monsoon is supporting kharif sowing, replenishing reservoir levels and boosting agriculture activity. Moreover, services sector and construction activity remain robust. However, growth in industrial sector remained subdued and uneven across segments, pulled down by electricity and mining," the RBI said in its statement.