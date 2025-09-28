ETV Bharat / business

RBI Policy, Tariff-Related Developments Key Drivers for Mkts in Holiday-Shortened Week:Analysts

New Delhi: Stock markets will be driven by the RBI's interest rate decision, tariff-related developments, global trends and trading activity of foreign investors in this holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

Macroeconomic data announcements, such as industrial production and HSBC PMI manufacturing data, would also be tracked by investors.

Stock markets would remain closed on Thursday for Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

"Markets step into a data-heavy week, where both domestic and global cues will dictate momentum. On the domestic front, industrial production data and the RBI’s policy decision will be in focus, along with the expiry of September derivatives contracts, which could add to volatility.

"Globally, updates on the US-India trade deal will be closely tracked," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

India and the US have decided to continue negotiations for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

"At this point, all eyes are on US–India trade relations for a possible relief rally. On the domestic front, the upcoming RBI policy on 1st October is crucial, with the street divided on whether a rate cut will materialise. IIP data and festive season sales updates will also be important triggers," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said.