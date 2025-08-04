ETV Bharat / business

RBI's MPC Start Deliberations On Bi-Monthly Policy; To Announce Decision On Wednesday

Mumbai: The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed rate-setting panel on Monday started the three-day deliberations to decide the next bi-monthly monetary policy amid expectations of pause in the rate easing cycle. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started the rate easing cycle in February and since then has reduced the short-term lending rate (repo) by 100 basis points in three tranches.

Governor Malhotra-headed six-member rate-setting panel -- the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) -- is scheduled to announce the next bi-monthly policy rate on Wednesday (August 6). Experts were of the opinion that the Reserve Bank may go in for a status quo this time and wait for more macro data after the announcement by the US to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports beginning August 7.

However, a section of industry players do hope for a 25 basis points rate cut on Wednesday. Bank of Baroda Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis said the credit policy will not be based on the most recent developments of low inflation for June and the 25 per cent US tariff.

In June, he said, the policy already would have buffered in the 26 per cent tariff, which was the deferred rate in April. "Therefore, the tariff per se may not really change the view on growth, though it would be interesting to see how the RBI looks at this number. There can be a slight downward revision in inflation projection for the year by 0.1-0.2 per cent, i.e. 3.5-3.6 per cent instead of 3.7 per cent," Sabnavis said.

However, in the current context, the cost of oil for the economy will also be a consideration. "Therefore, we do not expect any change of stance or policy rate this time. The tone will be more cautious with some comfort being drawn on the resilient growth front," he pointed out.

CareEdge Ratings further said that given the incomplete transmission of the previous rate cuts, the RBI is expected to hold off on further easing, allowing time for the full impact of earlier measures to materialise.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation has remained below 4 per cent since February. It was at 2.1 per cent in June. The government has mandated the RBI to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The government has mandated the RBI to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Icra, opined that with the recent CPI prints signalling a lower trajectory for the second half of this calendar year, the average for FY2026 is likely to be pared from the MPC's June 2025 guidance of 3.7 per cent.

"Further, the tariffs imposed by the US will pose a downside risk to GDP growth, while admittedly injecting volatility into the INR. In our view, the balance remains slightly tilted towards a final rate cut of 25 bps in the August 2025 policy review," Nayar said.