RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.5%, Guv Says Tariff Row 'Likely To Decelerate Growth'

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

The MPC decided to keep the monetary policy stance unchanged at 'neutral', the RBI Governor said. He added that the rationalisation of GST will have a sobering impact on inflation, while stimulating consumption and growth.

"Economic growth outlook remains resilient helped by favourable monsoon, lower inflation and monetary easing," Malhotra said. Domestic economic activities continue to sustain momentum in the second quarter of this fiscal, he said.