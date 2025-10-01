ETV Bharat / business

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.5%, Guv Says Tariff Row 'Likely To Decelerate Growth'

The RBI Governor said strong remittance is expected to keep the current account deficit sustainable in the current fiscal.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Screengrab/YT RBI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 1, 2025 at 10:23 AM IST

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

The MPC decided to keep the monetary policy stance unchanged at 'neutral', the RBI Governor said. He added that the rationalisation of GST will have a sobering impact on inflation, while stimulating consumption and growth.

"Economic growth outlook remains resilient helped by favourable monsoon, lower inflation and monetary easing," Malhotra said. Domestic economic activities continue to sustain momentum in the second quarter of this fiscal, he said.

The RBI Governor said tariff-related developments are likely to "decelerate growth in the second half of this fiscal". He, however, said that strong remittance is expected to keep the current account deficit sustainable in the current fiscal.

"GST and other reforms to offset the impact of external factors on economic growth to some extent," the RBI Governor said.

