RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5 Per Cent for 7th Consecutive Time

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 5, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Updated : Apr 5, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

RBI Monetary Policy Committee decides to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc: Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced the first monetary policy of the financial year 2024-25. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Governor Shaktikanta Das kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent along expected lines. The RBI decided to keep the key policy repo rate unchanged for the seventh consecutive time.

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5 Per Cent for 7th Consecutive Time

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for the seventh time in a row and said that it remains vigilant towards upside risks to food inflation. The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Announcing the first bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. He said MPC will remain watchful of food inflation.

The six-member rate-setting panel by a majority vote of 5:1 favoured the status quo on interest rate, while maintaining focus on withdrawal of accommodative stance. In February, the Consumer Price-based Inflation (CPI) stood at 5.1 per cent. The government has mandated RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The Reserve Bank also retained inflation projection at 4.5 per cent for the current financial year, lower than 5.4 per cent in the last fiscal. Assuming a normal monsoon this year, CPI (consumer price index-based) inflation for the current year is projected at 4.5 per cent, with Q1 at 4.9 per cent, Q2 at 3.8 per cent, Q3 at 4.6 per cent, and Q4 at 4.5 per cent.

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das also stressed on the need to remain vigilant on food prices, given the forecast of higher temperatures between April-June. He also said that the impact of reduction in fuel prices on inflation will deepen in the coming months. Das, however, said the elephant (inflation) seems to have gone for a walk and RBI wants it to remain in the forest.

The central government has tasked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on either side. The retail inflation was 5.1 per cent in February. March inflation print is scheduled to be released next week.

Last Updated :Apr 5, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.