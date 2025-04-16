ETV Bharat / business

RBI Launches Quarterly Services And Infrastructure Outlook Survey

The RBI launched a quarterly services and infrastructure outlook survey to asses the business situation for the first quarter of 2025-26.

The RBI launched a quarterly services and infrastructure outlook survey to asses the business situation for the first quarter of 2025-26.
File Photo: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of a survey to assess the business situation for the first quarter of 2025-26 from selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors and their expectations for the ensuing quarter.

The survey will seek responses to a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation.

In the 44th round of Quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey, 879 companies provided their assessment for Q4:2024-25 and expectations for Q1:2025-26 as well as outlook on key parameters for the subsequent two quarters.

The central bank also launched the 110th round of Quarterly Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS) - Q1:2025-26.

In the previous round of IOS, 1,310 companies had provided their responses.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of a survey to assess the business situation for the first quarter of 2025-26 from selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors and their expectations for the ensuing quarter.

The survey will seek responses to a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation.

In the 44th round of Quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey, 879 companies provided their assessment for Q4:2024-25 and expectations for Q1:2025-26 as well as outlook on key parameters for the subsequent two quarters.

The central bank also launched the 110th round of Quarterly Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS) - Q1:2025-26.

In the previous round of IOS, 1,310 companies had provided their responses.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RBI LAUNCH INFRASTRUCTURE OUTLOOKRBI QUARTERLY SERVICES SURVEY

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.