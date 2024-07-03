ETV Bharat / business

RBI Grants Payment Aggregator License To SRS Live Technologies

author img

By ANI

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

A leading payment solutions provider, SRS Live Technologies Private Limited (SabPaisa), witnessed remarkable growth over the past two financial years, with a 2X increase in revenue and forecasting the same for 2024–25.

SabPaisa received final approval from the RBI to function as a payment aggregater under the Payments and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
Representational Image ((Getty Images Photo))

New Delhi: SabPaisa (SRS Live Technologies Private Limited), a leading payment solutions provider, announced that it has received final approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to function as a Payment Aggregator (PA) under the Payments and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

This approval solidifies SabPaisa's position as a leading player in the Indian fintech industry, enabling it to offer comprehensive payment aggregation services to merchants across the country. Since its establishment in 2016, SabPaisa has championed simplifying payments, offering innovative payment gateway solutions and related products such as Payouts and Subscriptions. By prioritizing merchant-friendly solutions and investing in research, product development, and technology, SabPaisa equips businesses with a seamless and consolidated payment experience.

Pathikrit Dasgupta, CEO of SabPaisa remarked, "Securing the final approval from RBI marks a significant milestone for SabPaisa. It underscores our unwavering dedication to excellence and reinforces our aspiration to emerge as a premier fintech entity in India. We are poised to harness this opportunity to deliver unparalleled solutions, ensuring our competitiveness and future resilience."

Introduced in March 2020, RBI's payment aggregator framework mandates that only authorized entities can provide payment aggregation services to merchants. This means SabPaisa has now joined the likes of Juspay, Razorpay, Stripe, neo-bank Open and others in receiving the RBI nod for a payment aggregator authorization.

SabPaisa has experienced remarkable growth over the past two financial years, witnessing a 2X increase in revenue and forecasting the same for 2024-25. With headquarters in New Delhi and operational presence across the country, SabPaisa is trusted by thousands of merchants, including major enterprises, banks, and government institutions.

By obtaining this final approval, SabPaisa is poised to advance its goal of delivering a seamless, inclusive, and high-performance payment experience through its comprehensive product suite.

Read More

  1. Inside The RBI During The Harshad Mehta scam: Insights From An Insider
  2. RBI Asks Banks To Stay Vigilant Amid Tip-Off On Cyberattacks

New Delhi: SabPaisa (SRS Live Technologies Private Limited), a leading payment solutions provider, announced that it has received final approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to function as a Payment Aggregator (PA) under the Payments and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

This approval solidifies SabPaisa's position as a leading player in the Indian fintech industry, enabling it to offer comprehensive payment aggregation services to merchants across the country. Since its establishment in 2016, SabPaisa has championed simplifying payments, offering innovative payment gateway solutions and related products such as Payouts and Subscriptions. By prioritizing merchant-friendly solutions and investing in research, product development, and technology, SabPaisa equips businesses with a seamless and consolidated payment experience.

Pathikrit Dasgupta, CEO of SabPaisa remarked, "Securing the final approval from RBI marks a significant milestone for SabPaisa. It underscores our unwavering dedication to excellence and reinforces our aspiration to emerge as a premier fintech entity in India. We are poised to harness this opportunity to deliver unparalleled solutions, ensuring our competitiveness and future resilience."

Introduced in March 2020, RBI's payment aggregator framework mandates that only authorized entities can provide payment aggregation services to merchants. This means SabPaisa has now joined the likes of Juspay, Razorpay, Stripe, neo-bank Open and others in receiving the RBI nod for a payment aggregator authorization.

SabPaisa has experienced remarkable growth over the past two financial years, witnessing a 2X increase in revenue and forecasting the same for 2024-25. With headquarters in New Delhi and operational presence across the country, SabPaisa is trusted by thousands of merchants, including major enterprises, banks, and government institutions.

By obtaining this final approval, SabPaisa is poised to advance its goal of delivering a seamless, inclusive, and high-performance payment experience through its comprehensive product suite.

Read More

  1. Inside The RBI During The Harshad Mehta scam: Insights From An Insider
  2. RBI Asks Banks To Stay Vigilant Amid Tip-Off On Cyberattacks

TAGGED:

SABPAISALICENSE GRANTED TO SABPAISASRS LIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ETV Bharat Announces Media Partnership With Maiden 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.