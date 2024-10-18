ETV Bharat / business

RBI Not police; Maintains Tight Vigil On Financial Market And Takes Action When Necessary: RBI Guv

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's remarks came a day after the central bank directed Sachin Bansal's Navi Finserv and three other NBFCs.

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

'Need More Of Institutional Investors To Deepen Bond Market': RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
File Photo of RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das (ANI)

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the central bank does not act like a policeman, but it maintains tight vigil on the financial market and takes regulatory action whenever necessary.

The RBI governor's remark came a day after the central bank directed Sachin Bansal's Navi Finserv and three other NBFCs to cease and desist from sanctioning and disbursing loans effective from the close of business of October 21 on material supervisory concerns, including usurious pricing.

"No...we are not policemen. We are watching. We are watching very closely. We maintain vigil over the credit markets and...when it becomes necessary, we take action," he said at the India Credit Forum hosted by Bloomberg.

Observing that this is India's moment, Das said: "India's growth story is intact. Inflation has now come very much within the target range. It is expected to moderate."

In fact, there are significant risks, he said, RBI is very careful in monitoring the overall outlook with regard to both growth and inflation.

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the central bank does not act like a policeman, but it maintains tight vigil on the financial market and takes regulatory action whenever necessary.

The RBI governor's remark came a day after the central bank directed Sachin Bansal's Navi Finserv and three other NBFCs to cease and desist from sanctioning and disbursing loans effective from the close of business of October 21 on material supervisory concerns, including usurious pricing.

"No...we are not policemen. We are watching. We are watching very closely. We maintain vigil over the credit markets and...when it becomes necessary, we take action," he said at the India Credit Forum hosted by Bloomberg.

Observing that this is India's moment, Das said: "India's growth story is intact. Inflation has now come very much within the target range. It is expected to moderate."

In fact, there are significant risks, he said, RBI is very careful in monitoring the overall outlook with regard to both growth and inflation.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RBI GUV SHAKTIKANTA DASRBI GUV ON BOND MARKET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.