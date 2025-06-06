ETV Bharat / business

Indo-Pak Conflict Had Very Negligible Impact On Economic Activity: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday that India-Pakistan conflict has a negligible impact on economic activity.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra arrives for the post-monetary policy press conference, in Mumbai, Friday, June 6, 2025.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra arrives for the post-monetary policy press conference, in Mumbai, Friday, June 6, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said the India-Pakistan conflict, following the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed, had a negligible impact on economic activity. After the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Indian armed forces on May 7 carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. In retaliation, Pakistan, too, launched its offensive and bordering districts were affected.

"The conflict... had a very, very limited, negligible impact on economic activity. It did have some impact for those days, especially in northern India, airports being closed, air passenger traffic did certainly decrease, but there was no major supply chain disruption, etc," he said. So, he said, it does not have any impact on economic activity, growth, or inflation.

For a few days, he said, "Prices in those regions, those sectors, had gone up, but it has all normalised. It does not have any major impact on the economy." On the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, he said it is not a matter of concern as of now. "I think it has become one of the viruses, and hopefully it should stay like that," he added.

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said the India-Pakistan conflict, following the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed, had a negligible impact on economic activity. After the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Indian armed forces on May 7 carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. In retaliation, Pakistan, too, launched its offensive and bordering districts were affected.

"The conflict... had a very, very limited, negligible impact on economic activity. It did have some impact for those days, especially in northern India, airports being closed, air passenger traffic did certainly decrease, but there was no major supply chain disruption, etc," he said. So, he said, it does not have any impact on economic activity, growth, or inflation.

For a few days, he said, "Prices in those regions, those sectors, had gone up, but it has all normalised. It does not have any major impact on the economy." On the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, he said it is not a matter of concern as of now. "I think it has become one of the viruses, and hopefully it should stay like that," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDO PAK CONFLICTRBIINDIA PAKISTAN CONFLICTRBI GOVERNOR SANJAY MALHOTRA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.