RBI Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged for Ninth Time in a Row

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India expectedly kept the benchmark interest rate and stance unchanged for the ninth straight policy meeting, saying it cannot afford to look through persisting high food inflation and has to remain vigilant to prevent spillover.

Retaining its unambiguous focus on inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which consists of three RBI and three external members, kept the benchmark repurchase or repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.

Four out of the six members of MPC voted in favour of the rate decision. The panel, whose four-year term ends in October, also decided to retain a policy stance at "withdrawal of accommodation" to aid MPC's focus on bringing inflation towards its 4 per cent target.

Inflation climbed to 5.08 per cent in June, primarily driven by the food component. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said food inflation remains "stubbornly" high. "Without price stability, high growth cannot be sustained," he said, adding that "monetary policy must continue to be disinflationary".

He said the MPC could have looked through high food inflation if it was transitory. "But in an environment of persisting high food inflation, as we are experiencing now, the MPC cannot afford to do so. It has to remain vigilant to prevent spillovers or second-round effects from persistent food inflation and preserve the gains made so far in monetary policy credibility."

The MPC last revised interest rate in February 2023, when it was hiked to 6.5 per cent. The status quo by RBI comes amid varied central bank action in advanced economies. While the Bank of England reduced interest rates last week, the Bank of Japan hiked rates to their highest levels since 2008. Also, fears of a US recession have risen on the back of weak employment numbers, piling up pressure on the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates to support the economy.

RBI retained India's GDP growth forecast at 7.2 per cent and headline CPI inflation at 4.5 per cent for the current fiscal 2024-25. Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, that with growth remaining robust, the MPC still has room to hold on to policy stance to get confirmation on the disinflationary trend.

"We continue to expect scope for change in stance in the October policy with rate cuts beginning from December. The prospects of simultaneous change in stance and rate cuts could increase depending on how domestic inflation and global environment transitions," she said.