RBI Cuts Repo Rate To Support Growth; Bhattacharya Urges Caution With Smaller Cut

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Five out of six Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voted for a 50 basis point repo rate cut, while one member, Saugata Bhattacharya, voted for a 25 basis point cut. During the meeting, he stated that recognising the prevailing uncertainties, he believes that a measured and cautious progress in policy easing is more appropriate at this time.

"Accordingly, I vote to cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75%. I concur with the view to change the stance from accommodative to neutral," Bhattacharya said.

He further said that while the near-and longer-term forecast of inflation offers more space for easing, he also recognises that the transmission of the policy rate cuts into bank lending (and some deposits) rates did accelerate post March 2025 and is expected to proceed apace.

"Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) liquidity infusion and other measures have played a key role in this process, partly via lower money market and short-term interest rates reducing the overall banks’ cost of funds. RBI data suggests that Rs 9.5 lakh crores of durable liquidity was injected into the banking system since January 2025. In this context, I believe that the RBI’s assurance of continuing large durable liquidity support is likely to have a more dominant effect on further transmission compared to a deep cut in the repo rate," Bhattacharya said.

According to the minutes of the MPC meeting, the GDP growth rate remains below the aspirational levels of 7-8 per cent. The RBI’s and the Government of India's forecast for the GDP growth rate for FY 2025-26 is 6.5 per cent. Given the prospect of benign inflation, there is a strong case for the rate cut to provide a helping hand to growth.

Minutes of the meeting stressed that while rural demand is holding up, riding on the back of rising rural real wages, several indicators point to a situation where there is a demand deficit.

There is moderation in actual as well as expected salary outgo for the corporate sector, along with slowing of the labour intensive sectors like hotel, tourism, transport and communication. Demand for mid-size housing and urban consumption remains subdued. Private investment also remains tepid, despite the massive capital expenditure undertaken by the Centre, the MPC meeting minutes suggest.

Another member of the committee, Dr. Nagesh Kumar, said that the WTO has projected world trade to contract by 1.5 percent in 2025 in view of the trade policy uncertainties.

The April 2025 world trade projection for 2025 is ‘nearly 3 percentage points lower than it would have been without such policy shifts’ and marks a significant reversal from the WTO’s assessment of world trade at the beginning of the year, Kumar said.

The uncertainties surrounding the future of reciprocal tariffs beyond 9 July, when the 90-day pause ends, continue to occupy policy makers' attention, with India, among several countries, engaged in negotiations with the Donald Trump Administration for a bilateral trade deal. Besides the shrinking global trade, countries like India are also likely to face the onslaught of dumping of cheap Chinese goods in both domestic and overseas markets, which are shunned by the advanced economies, as I had argued in my April MPC statement, he added.

The MPC held its 55th meeting from June 4–6, 2025, chaired by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. After reviewing the macroeconomic outlook the MPC voted to cut the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.50 per cent, effective immediately. Accordingly, the SDF rate was adjusted to 5.25 per cent, and the MSF rate and Bank Rate to 5.75 per cent. The decision aims to achieve the medium-term CPI inflation target of 4% (±2 per cent) while supporting economic growth.