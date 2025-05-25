ETV Bharat / business

RBI's Bumper Dividend Eases Govt's Fiscal Position, Says SBI Report

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India's bumper dividend of about Rs 2.7 lakh crore will ease the fiscal position of the government and help bolster growth in the world's fourth-largest economy, an economist at SBI said in a report. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget for 2025-26 projected a dividend income of Rs 2.56 lakh crore cumulatively from the RBI and public sector financial institutions.

With the RBI's transfer, this number would now be much higher than the budgeted estimates. "We expect the fiscal deficit to ease by 20 basis points from the budgeted level to 4.2 per cent of GDP. Alternatively, it will open up for additional spending for around Rs 70,000 crores, other things remaining unchanged," according to the latest edition of SBI Research's Ecowrap.

RBI announced a record Rs 2.69 lakh crore dividend for the financial year 2024-25 (April 2024 to March 2024) compared with Rs 2.11 lakh crore transferred in the previous FY24, an increase of 27.4 per cent.

This follows a change in the range of contingency risk buffers that the central bank can maintain to 6 per cent +/- (plus or minus) 1.5 per cent. The buffer was previously maintained between 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent (6.0 per cent in FY23).

"The (RBI) Board had recommended that the risk provisioning under the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) be maintained within a range of 7.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent of the RBI's balance sheet," it said.