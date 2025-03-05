ETV Bharat / business

RBI Appoints Ajit Ratnakar Joshi As New Executive Director

Prior to being promoted, Joshi was serving as Principal Adviser in Department of Statistics and Information Management.

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 4:27 PM IST

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ajit Ratnakar Joshi as Executive Director (ED) with effect from March 03, 2025, India's central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Joshi was serving as Principal Adviser in Department of Statistics and Information Management. Joshi has experience of over three decades in the areas of statistics, information technology, and cyber risk management, the RBI said.

He also served as a member of the faculty at the Institute of Development and Research in Banking Technology, Hyderabad and has also served as a member of several committees and working groups relating to the compilation of macroeconomic statistics and policy issues, it said.

As Executive Director, Joshi will look after the Department of Statistics and Information Management and the Financial Stability Department, the RBI said.

Joshi has a master’s degree in statistics from Nagpur University, Ph.D. in monetary economics from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Diploma in Development Policy and Planning from the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi and is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

