RBI Appoints Ajit Ratnakar Joshi As New Executive Director

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Ajit Ratnakar Joshi as Executive Director (ED) with effect from March 03, 2025, India's central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Joshi was serving as Principal Adviser in Department of Statistics and Information Management. Joshi has experience of over three decades in the areas of statistics, information technology, and cyber risk management, the RBI said.

He also served as a member of the faculty at the Institute of Development and Research in Banking Technology, Hyderabad and has also served as a member of several committees and working groups relating to the compilation of macroeconomic statistics and policy issues, it said.