Ratnagiri Jewellery Centre to Create Jobs for Youths in Upcoming India Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai

Ratnagiri(Maharashtra): The Indian gem and jewellery industry has set up a jewellery training and skilling centre in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra to help the jewellery manufacturing units with a skilled workforce. The youngsters trained in Ratnagiri Centre will get jobs in the India Jewellery Park that is coming up in Navi Mumbai. The centre, which has been set up by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, will not only encourage young courage but will also help to preserve India’s rich tradition of handcrafted jewellery, a sought-after one in the global markets.

The Ratnagiri Training and Skilling Centre will offer courses covering various aspects of jewellery making, including filing and assembling, metal setting, polishing & finishing, casting machine operation, and computer-aided design for jewellery. Upon completion of these programmes, certified trainees will gain access to employment opportunities in gem and jewellery manufacturing companies across Maharashtra and beyond. Soft skills training will also be provided to enhance their employability in the industry

The deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and the state industries minister Uday Samant inaugurated the gem and Jewellery training and skilling centre on Thursday.

As India is being positioned as a design-driven jewellery manufacturing hub, the purpose of the centre is to provide a platform for new talent to thrive and grow, as well as preserve and promote the cultural heritage of Maharashtra’s rich legacy in handcrafted and bespoke jewellery. This centre is one more way in which GJEPC has been preserving and maintaining India’s design capital and its craftsmanship and creativity.

The training and skilling centre in Ratnagiri is poised to equip locals in the region with industry-specific skills, thereby creating employment opportunities and fostering economic growth in the region. Through comprehensive training programs, the centre aims to empower individuals with expertise in different aspects of jewellery manufacturing, preserving cultural heritage, promoting entrepreneurship, and enhancing overall community development in Ratnagiri.

Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, said: “We are building India’s most advanced Gems & Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai in association with GJEPC. This first-of-its-kind jewellery park will create more than 1 lakh jobs in the state and we want to extend this opportunity to people in different parts of Maharashtra.”

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “The gem and jewellery export industry, currently valued at USD 40 billion, plays a pivotal role in India’s economy, contributing 9% to the country’s merchandise exports and employing over 4.3 million people. Considering the growing global demand, the industry will require more skilled manpower and talent to drive the industry’s vision of achieving USD 75 billion in exports by 2030, and setting up a Training and Skilling Centre in Ratnagiri is an effort toward this goal.”

Nirav Bhansali, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC said, “The commencement of the newly commissioned training and skilling Centre will have a profound impact on identifying and nurturing existing as well as new talent from the Ratnagiri district. Investing in the skills and talent of the local workforce will lay the foundation for a brighter future not just for the industry but for the community as a whole.”