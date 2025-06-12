ETV Bharat / business

Rare Earth Magnets: Maruti Suzuki Explores Multiple Options To Ensure Operational Continuity

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it is exploring multiple solutions to ensure continuity in its manufacturing operations amid the ongoing rare earth magnet shortage issue.

The country's largest carmaker noted that there is a lot of uncertainty due to the situation, but so far, there is no impact on its manufacturing activities.

"Regarding the situation on rare earth, as of now there is no disruption in our operation due to this issue. There is a lot of uncertainty and the situation is continuously evolving," the car market leader said in a statement.

It further said, "We are monitoring the situation and pursuing multiple solutions to ensure continuity in our operations."

If and when there is any material impact to the company's business, the automaker will inform all stakeholders in line with regulatory requirements, Maruti Suzuki India stated. Domestic auto industry is forced to take steps as the Chinese government has put restrictions since April 4 on the export of rare earth elements and related magnets.