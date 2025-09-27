Ramoji Film City Signs MoU With Telangana Govt To Set Up Global Tourism Village, Night Safari At Rs 2,000 Crore
Published : September 27, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City is set to expand its attractions with two major projects -- a Global Tourism Village and a Night Safari. The initiatives, aimed at boosting tourist experiences, will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore under a new partnership with the Telangana government.
An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed for the projects during the 'Telangana Tourism Conclave' held on Saturday at Sampradaya Vedika in Shilparamam, Hyderabad.
The agreement with the state government was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) CH Kiron and Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeswari, among others.
Officials said the new projects are expected to significantly strengthen the state’s tourism profile.
Alongside the agreements, awards were also presented to leading contributors in the tourism sector. Ramoji Film City bagged several accolades, with Greens—Eco Stay & Family Hotel winning in the Classified Hotels category and Sitara Hotel recognised as the Best Four Star Hotel.
With the upcoming Night Safari and Global Tourism Village, Ramoji Film City looks to further cement its place as one of India’s premier tourism destinations.
Spanning over 2000 acres, Ramoji Film City stands as a unique thematic tourism destination and is recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's largest film city. Annually, around 200 film units realise their cinematic visions here, with over 3,300 films shot in various Indian languages.
