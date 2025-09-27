ETV Bharat / business

Ramoji Film City Signs MoU With Telangana Govt To Set Up Global Tourism Village, Night Safari At Rs 2,000 Crore

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City is set to expand its attractions with two major projects -- a Global Tourism Village and a Night Safari. The initiatives, aimed at boosting tourist experiences, will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore under a new partnership with the Telangana government.

An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed for the projects during the 'Telangana Tourism Conclave' held on Saturday at Sampradaya Vedika in Shilparamam, Hyderabad.

The agreement with the state government was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) CH Kiron and Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeswari, among others.

Officials said the new projects are expected to significantly strengthen the state’s tourism profile.