Exclusive Terminal For Private Jet Owners, Passengers Launched At Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad (Telangana): A new terminal exclusively meant for private jets and chartered flights was launched at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday.
The new terminal will cater to people travelling on chartered flights for personal or business purposes. It is likely to grow the capital city's stature as a hub for high-profile and corporate flyers.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GMR group-run Hyderabad International Airport Limited, Pradeep Panicker, said the new facility was the need of the hour as the city is expanding as a top pharmaceutical and information technology (IT) hub.
He said the number of private jets arriving and departing from the city has notably increased with the influx of multinational companies establishing Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Hyderabad.
Features of the new terminal
Spacious design: The terminal spans nearly 11,000 square feet and is conveniently located adjacent to the existing terminal of RGIA.
Exclusive access: A separate entrance and dedicated car parking facilities for the passengers are likely to make it a hit among high-profile flyers.
Comprehensive services: Travellers can also enjoy a range of basic and luxurious amenities, including a common and private lounge, dedicated transportation options, and a breathalyzer test centre.
Efficient procedures: The new terminal provides streamlined check-in, immigration, customs checks, hand baggage inspection, and priority security checks.
Luxury and convenience: Duty-free shopping, dedicated Wi-Fi, and a car boarding facility near the plane’s landing area further enhance the travel experience.
