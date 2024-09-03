ETV Bharat / business

Exclusive Terminal For Private Jet Owners, Passengers Launched At Hyderabad Airport

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad opened a new terminal on Monday for private aircraft and charter flights arriving and departing from the capital city. The new facility aims to cater to individuals flying on chartered aircraft for business or pleasure as Hyderabad is gaining prominence as a meeting point for high-value travellers.

Hyderabad airport
Hyderabad airport (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad (Telangana): A new terminal exclusively meant for private jets and chartered flights was launched at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday.

The new terminal will cater to people travelling on chartered flights for personal or business purposes. It is likely to grow the capital city's stature as a hub for high-profile and corporate flyers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GMR group-run Hyderabad International Airport Limited, Pradeep Panicker, said the new facility was the need of the hour as the city is expanding as a top pharmaceutical and information technology (IT) hub.

He said the number of private jets arriving and departing from the city has notably increased with the influx of multinational companies establishing Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Hyderabad.

Features of the new terminal

Spacious design: The terminal spans nearly 11,000 square feet and is conveniently located adjacent to the existing terminal of RGIA.

Exclusive access: A separate entrance and dedicated car parking facilities for the passengers are likely to make it a hit among high-profile flyers.

Comprehensive services: Travellers can also enjoy a range of basic and luxurious amenities, including a common and private lounge, dedicated transportation options, and a breathalyzer test centre.

Efficient procedures: The new terminal provides streamlined check-in, immigration, customs checks, hand baggage inspection, and priority security checks.

Luxury and convenience: Duty-free shopping, dedicated Wi-Fi, and a car boarding facility near the plane’s landing area further enhance the travel experience.

Read More

  1. Gold Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized At Shamshabad Airport In Hyderabad
  2. Hoax mail claiming to hijack Hyderabad-Dubai flight sent to Hyderabad international airport; three detained

Hyderabad (Telangana): A new terminal exclusively meant for private jets and chartered flights was launched at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday.

The new terminal will cater to people travelling on chartered flights for personal or business purposes. It is likely to grow the capital city's stature as a hub for high-profile and corporate flyers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GMR group-run Hyderabad International Airport Limited, Pradeep Panicker, said the new facility was the need of the hour as the city is expanding as a top pharmaceutical and information technology (IT) hub.

He said the number of private jets arriving and departing from the city has notably increased with the influx of multinational companies establishing Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Hyderabad.

Features of the new terminal

Spacious design: The terminal spans nearly 11,000 square feet and is conveniently located adjacent to the existing terminal of RGIA.

Exclusive access: A separate entrance and dedicated car parking facilities for the passengers are likely to make it a hit among high-profile flyers.

Comprehensive services: Travellers can also enjoy a range of basic and luxurious amenities, including a common and private lounge, dedicated transportation options, and a breathalyzer test centre.

Efficient procedures: The new terminal provides streamlined check-in, immigration, customs checks, hand baggage inspection, and priority security checks.

Luxury and convenience: Duty-free shopping, dedicated Wi-Fi, and a car boarding facility near the plane’s landing area further enhance the travel experience.

Read More

  1. Gold Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized At Shamshabad Airport In Hyderabad
  2. Hoax mail claiming to hijack Hyderabad-Dubai flight sent to Hyderabad international airport; three detained

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTPRIVATE JET TERMINAL LAUNCHEDHYDERABAD AIRPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.