Exclusive Terminal For Private Jet Owners, Passengers Launched At Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad (Telangana): A new terminal exclusively meant for private jets and chartered flights was launched at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Monday.

The new terminal will cater to people travelling on chartered flights for personal or business purposes. It is likely to grow the capital city's stature as a hub for high-profile and corporate flyers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GMR group-run Hyderabad International Airport Limited, Pradeep Panicker, said the new facility was the need of the hour as the city is expanding as a top pharmaceutical and information technology (IT) hub.

He said the number of private jets arriving and departing from the city has notably increased with the influx of multinational companies establishing Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Hyderabad.

Features of the new terminal