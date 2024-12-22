ETV Bharat / business

Railways' Switch To Accrual-Based Accounting To Boost Multilateral, Green Financing: ICAI

Kolkata: Indian Railways has successfully transitioned to an accrual-based accounting system, a move expected to enhance financial transparency and ease resource mobilization from multilateral agencies and green financing, according to a top official of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The transition to accrual accounting is now operational across all 26 zones of Indian Railways in real-time for the financial year 2023-24.

"Beyond improved budget management, the adoption of accrual accounting will simplify raising funds from multilateral agencies like World Bank and promote green financing with better accounting practices," ICAI president Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal said.

"This move places Indian Railways on an accounting standard at par with government entities of developed economies that have already embraced, shifting away from cash-based accounting. It will also inspire other government organizations to adopt similar practices, recognizing the significant benefits of accrual accounting," Agarwal said.

Indian Railways initiated the preparation of Accrual-Based Financial Statements in 2014 as part of its efforts to enhance financial transparency and accountability. The ICAI and its Accounting Research Foundation (ICAI ARF) have played a critical role in driving these reforms forward.