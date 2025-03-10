In A First Public Sector Profits To Breach ₹3.5L Cr; Set to Deliver Unprecedented Dividends to Investors

New Delhi: In what seems to be a shot in the arm for investors, the centre's public sector undertakings (PSUs) are expected to distribute a record-breaking dividend ranging between ₹1.3 to ₹1.4 lakh crore in the current fiscal year, according to an official estimate. The development, experts believe, would help surpass the government's initial revenue projections while also providing a substantial financial uplift to numerous retail investors holding shares in these enterprises.

Profits to breach ₹3.5 lakh crore

According to official projections, the profits of these state-owned companies are set to exceed ₹3.5 lakh crore for the first time, marking a notable increase of at least 10% compared to the previous year. This surge in profitability is a testament to the robust performance of these entities amidst challenging economic conditions.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) have reinforced government guidelines that require PSUs to allocate at least 30% of their profits or 4% of their net worth as dividends. This policy ensures that these companies retain sufficient funds for capital expenditures, aligning with the government's broader strategy to stimulate economic growth through increased investment in infrastructure and other critical sectors.

Restoring confidence of ordinary investors in market

Arunish Chawla, Secretary of DIPAM and the official overseeing DPE, emphasized the importance of public enterprises setting a benchmark in the stock market. "We aim for public sector companies to lead by example, encouraging the private sector to follow suit by declaring fair dividends. This will help restore the confidence of ordinary investors in the stock market," Chawla stated. Currently, 66 out of the 266 PSUs are listed on stock exchanges.

The enhanced dividend payout is expected to contribute an additional ₹10,000 crore to the government's coffers, surpassing the revised estimates for the fiscal year. This influx of funds is likely to aid in reducing the overall fiscal deficit, which is currently estimated at 4.8% of GDP.

To create more opportunities

In the annual budget, the government had anticipated dividend receipts of nearly ₹2.9 lakh crore, encompassing contributions from the Reserve Bank of India, public sector banks, and insurance companies. The latest projections suggest that central PSUs' capital expenditures could reach ₹3.8 lakh crore this fiscal year, slightly up from ₹3.4 lakh crore last year. Looking ahead, these expenditures are forecasted to grow by approximately 10% to ₹4.3 lakh crore by 2025-26, supporting the government's initiatives to enhance asset creation, stimulate demand for essential materials like steel and cement, and generate employment opportunities.

Dividends Paid by Central PSUs (in ₹ lakh crore)

2022-23 ₹1.05 lakh crore 2023-24 ₹1.3-1.4 lakh crore (estimated) 2024-25 ₹1.5 lakh crore (projected, based on growth trend)

Profits of Central PSUs (in ₹ lakh crore)

2022-23 ₹3.2 lakh crore 2023-24 ₹3.5 lakh crore (estimated) 2024-25 ₹3.8 lakh crore (projected, based on 10% growth)

Capital Expenditures (Capex) by Central PSUs (in ₹ lakh crore)

2022-23 ₹3.4 lakh crore 2023-24 ₹3.8 lakh crore (estimated) 2024-25 ₹4.3 lakh crore (projected, based on 20% growth)

Growth in Dividends, Profits, and Capex of Central PSUs (2022-25):