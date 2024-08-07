ETV Bharat / business

Property Mkt Sentiment To Improve As Govt Gives Options On LTCG Tax, Says Realty Experts

New Delhi: Property owners will heave a sigh of relief and market sentiments will improve with the Centre deciding to give taxpayers the option to choose between the new 12.5 per cent long-term capital gain (LTCG) tax rate and the old 20 per cent rate with indexation benefit for assets purchased before July 23, according to industry bodies.

Realtors' apex body CREDAI President Boman Irani said the recent amendment in the long-term capital gains tax and indexation benefits is a welcome move by the central government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who in her budget for 2024-25 proposed to cut LTCG tax to 12.5 per cent from 20 per cent but without the indexation benefit, moved an amendment to the bill to give the option. Indexation benefits allow taxpayers to arrive at property cost after adjusting for inflation.

The amendment came after the new provision was criticised for raising tax incidence and disincentivizing investments in real estate. Realtors body NAREDCO President G Hari Babu termed it as a balanced approach by the government.

"This decision is poised to bring significant relief to property owners and investors who were concerned about the removal of indexation benefits. By providing an option, the amendment addresses the needs of long-term investors who might have otherwise faced a disproportionate tax burden due to the withdrawal of indexation," he said.

The Naredco President said this move is likely to mitigate concerns around increased cash transactions and potential resurgence of black money in the sector. Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said this will have a very profound impact on both homeowners and aspiring homebuyers.

Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala said, "By ending the confusion and speculations from the Budget announcement, this move prevents potential negative impacts on market sentiment and growth in India's second-largest employment-generating sector.

"Additionally, while this benefit won't apply to future transactions, it gives taxpayers more time to plan the sale of their assets to maximize benefits, further boosting investment across housing segments," he added.