Policy Makers Should Use National Security Filters to Make Economic Decisions: Jaishankar at CII Summit

Delhi: “In an era of leveraging and weaponization, policy makers have to place national security filters when it comes to economic decisions, including those of investment,” said EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

He was speaking at the Special Plenary Session on “India and the World: Partnerships for Progress” at the 29th CII Partnership Summit, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi today.

The very economic landscape that we are looking at is in the midst of a deep transformation - responding effectively to that cannot just be a national endeavour, it needs more partnerships, he added. Elaborating on how recent global events including the Covid-19 pandemic, the US-China frictions and the Russia Ukraine conflict have made the world more insecure, Dr Jaishankar stressed on the need for trusted and reliable partnerships and more natural collaborations for India going forward, especially with its neighbourhood.

Speaking on the election of Donald Trump in the US and the associated implications for India, Dr Jaishankar asserted that India’s strategic convergences with US have only grown deeper with time which offers many collaborative opportunities.

Highlighting the need for building better at home, Dr Jaishankar stated the need for enhancing capabilities, fostering innovation, and widening skill sets. He underscored the need for greater data awareness and the need for investments in developing related capabilities with the arrival of the digital era and the AI revolution. He highlighted semiconductors and electric mobility as critical focus areas in this regard.

Dr Jaishankar also underlined the availability of talent as a critical factor in the knowledge economy and the need for partnerships to focus on demographic challenges such as the growing mismatch between the demand for skills and its unavailability.

This is a multidimensional challenge, and the industry must do its share by offering training, internships, and other opportunities, he added.