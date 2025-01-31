ETV Bharat / business

PM Modi Invokes Goddess Lakshmi To Bless Poor, Middle Class In A Sign Of His Budget Priorities

In a clear indication of his government’s policies and priorities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday invoked Goddess Lakshmi (Indian goddess of prosperity and beauty) to bless India’s poor and middle-class people.

In his customary address to the reporters, delivered at the start of the budget session, Prime Minister Modi remarked that on the occasion of the start of the Budget Session, it is customary to remember Goddess Lakshmi, who bestows wisdom, prosperity, and welfare.

Reciting a Shlok (couplet) in ancient Indian language Sanskrit, the Prime Minister said Maa Lakshmi gives us success and wisdom, prosperity and well-being.

“I pray to Maa Lakshmi that every poor and middle-class community of the country should be blessed with the special blessings of Maa Lakshmi,” he told the reporters.

The Prime Minister said that the people of the country have given him this responsibility for the third time, and this is the first full budget of this third term.

Talking about the Union Budget to be presented on Saturday, the Prime Minister said this budget will create a new confidence, will give a new energy so that when the country celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047, it will be a developed country.

“140 crore countrymen will fulfill this resolution with their collective efforts,” said the Prime Minister, adding that the government was moving rapidly for the development of the country be it geographically, socially or in the context of different economic levels.

“Innovation, inclusion and investment have constantly been the basis of the roadmap of our economic activity,” he told reporters.

Alluding to his government’s legislative agenda, Prime Minister Modi said this session, as always, will have many historic days.

“Tomorrow there will be discussions in the House and after a lot of deliberation, laws will be made that will increase the strength of the nation,” noted the Prime Minister.

In a clear indication of things to come in the Union Budget and the Budget Session, Prime Minister Modi said: “Especially, to re-establish the pride of Nari Shakti (women power), to ensure that every woman gets a respectable life without any discrimination of caste and creed and gets equal rights, many important decisions will be taken in this session in that direction.”

The Prime Minister's statement about the direction of the budget session and legislative agenda for the Parliament session comes at a time when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is going to create history on Friday by presenting a female Finance Minister to present 8 consecutive union budgets.