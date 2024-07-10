ETV Bharat / business

PM Modi Invites Austrian Businesses To Utilise Investment Opportunities In India

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group picture with Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and other dignitaries at a round table business meeting, at Hofburg Palace, in Vienna on Wednesday ( ANI Photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on the Austrian business stakeholders to look at the fast-unfolding opportunities in India, as the country moves to become the third-largest economy in the world over the next few years.

PM is on an official visit to Austria and with this he became the first Indian leader after 41 years to be visiting Austria. The last Prime Ministerial visit from India to Austria took place over 40 years ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, on Wednesday jointly addressed a group of leading Austrian and Indian CEOs from diverse sectors including infrastructure, automobile, energy, engineering and start-ups.

Both leaders acknowledged the role played by the industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between India and Austria. The leaders noted that trade and investment between the two countries has been increasing over the years and called for realising the full potential of the India-Austria partnership through greater collaboration.

He noted that India had made transformative progress in the last ten years, and would continue on the same path given its strengths of political stability, policy predictability and its reform-oriented economic agenda. He emphasised on the steps taken by his government to improve the 'Ease of Doing Business' that was attracting global majors to India.