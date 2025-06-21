ETV Bharat / business

Plans to Make Mutual Fund Rules More Investor And Industry Friendly: SEBI Official

A view of the new building of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Head Office at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai ( ANI )

Kolkata: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is undertaking a comprehensive review of mutual fund regulations to make them more investor-centric and industry-friendly, a senior official said on Saturday. "We are reviewing the entire mutual fund regulatory framework to enhance ease of doing business for all stakeholders, including the regulator," SEBI executive director Manoj Kumar said at the 17th Mutual Fund Summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) here.

Existing regulations governing the sector are among the lengthiest and require simplification to keep pace with evolving investor needs and industry innovations, stakeholders said.

"The process has started and soon we will come out with draft regulations for feedback and consultation process before it is finalised," Kumar said without giving any timeline for the rollout of the new rules.

Kumar outlined the regulator's strategic roadmap to strengthen India's securities market, with mutual funds positioned as a critical pillar in fostering inclusive financial growth and investor protection. A consultation paper on regulations which governs advisory functions in mutual funds is also in the pipeline. Addressing the event, Kumar said India has undergone major market transformations under SEBI's stewardship.

These include the shift to an electronic trading ecosystem in 1998, followed by achieving 100 per cent dematerialisation of shares, making India the only jurisdiction globally to do so.

"The third transformation is unfolding now through the mutual fund revolution," he said, calling it a cornerstone of SEBI's "optimum regulation" approach, one that seeks balance among the interests of the regulator, the industry, and investors.

While India's mutual fund industry has crossed Rs 72 lakh-crore in AUM and monthly SIP contributions have touched Rs 28,000 crore, the investor base remains limited to just five crore in a population of 140 crore, Kumar pointed out.

SEBI is also actively reviewing scheme categorisation norms to make them more intuitive for investors, while ensuring all offerings remain "true to label" to prevent mis-selling. To offer wider choice to investors, SEBI has approved a new product category, referred to as SIF, aimed at investors with ticket sizes between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.