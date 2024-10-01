ETV Bharat / business

Piyush Goyal Meets Warburg Pincus, Blackstone; Seeks Investments

New York: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held bilateral meetings with global private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Blackstone here to discuss investment opportunities in India in sectors like electronics and renewable energy.

At the invitation of United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Goyal is in the US till October 3, 2024. He will co-chair with Raimondo the India-USA CEO Forum on October 2, and the 6th India-USA Commercial Dialogue on October 3 in Washington D.C.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Goyal said that he met Timothy F Geithner, Chairman of Warburg Pincus, and discussed the efforts made by India to facilitate business entry, ease of doing business, single-window clearances and industrial infrastructure.

"We explored new ideas and collaboration opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, data infrastructure and R&D," he said. He also met Stephen A Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, and discussed the company's future investment plans as India continues its exponential growth trajectory.

"Invited them to explore opportunities in sectors like infrastructure, housing and renewable energy, among others," Goyal said, adding he also held deliberations with Henry R Kravis, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR).